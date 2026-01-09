Bush announce The Land of Milk and Honey Tour

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Bush kicks off 2026 with their first-ever headline tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album, I Beat Loneliness. The Land of Milk and Honey Tour will kick off April 7th in Pittsburgh and will also include scheduled performances at some of the year’s top festivals including Stagecoach and Sonic Temple Festival.



The run will feature special support from Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun.

Presales start January 12, with general on-sale tickets available beginning January 16 at 10 AM local time. VIP packages will also be available starting January 12. Sign up for artist presale HERE.

THE LAND OF MILK AND HONEY TOUR DATES 2026:

4/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

4/09 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

4/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

4/15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

4/17 – Biloxi, MS – Crawfish Music Festival (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

4/18 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

4/21 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/22 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

4/25 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach (Empire Polo Field)*

4/28 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

4/29 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

5/01 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

5/03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

5/05 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK

5/06 – Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena

5/08 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

5/09 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

5/12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/13 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound

5/15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

5/16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival (Historic Crew Stadium)*

*BUSH only