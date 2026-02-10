Camp Punksylvania Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Body Count, PUP, and Face To Face
Music News | Feb 10th, 2026
Camp Punksylvania is officially back for 2026 and the lineup just dropped, stacked top to bottom with punk, hardcore, etc. The festival returns June 19th to 21st, 2026 at West End in Gilbert, Pennsylvania, promising another weekend of chaos, camping, and community in the woods. Body Count, PUP, and Face To Face have been revealed the headliners for the fest!
Headliners
Bony Count
PUP
Face To Face
Full lineup
A Wilhelm Scream
Pulley
Pinkshift
Codefendants
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Lower Class Brats
Babe Haven
Vial
The Virus
Michael Cera Palin
Playboy Manbaby
TRSH
The OBGMs
Um, Jennifer?
The Planet Smashers
Total Chaos
Bev Rage & The Drinks
The Potato Pirates
Keep Flying
1876
Hub City Stompers
DFL
Cheap Perfume
Pucker Up!
Shygodwin
Soji
The War Lovers
Debt Neglector
School Drugs
Human Issue
The Bad Ups
Noogy
Restroyer
Jeshua Marshall and the Flood
Working Class Stiffs
Vulture Raid
Sammy Kay
The What Nows?!
Ryan Cassata
Do It With Malice
Suburban Downgrade
Ship of Fools
The Chemical Imbalance
Esta Coda
The Car Bomb Parade
Scary Hours
No Compliance
The Chugs
Altarboy
Black Guy Fawkes
Beverly Lanes
Cardboard Homestead
Tail Light Rebellion
Hobo Houston
Plus more surprises
For tickets and full festival details, visit camppunksylvania.com.