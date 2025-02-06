Chameleons Announce Spring Tour with Twin Tribes, Tease New Album

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Post-punk bands Chameleons are experiencing a major resurgence, with their 2024 EP Where Are You? hitting #1 on iTunes Top Albums and drawing a growing young audience to their shows. This spring, they’re co-headlining a tour east of the Mississippi with Texas darkwave act Twin Tribes. The tour kicks off in Minneapolis on April 25 and makes stops in Chicago (April 26), Montreal (April 29), Brooklyn (May 3), and Silver Spring, MD (May 4), among others.



While the band won’t be debuting much from their upcoming full-length album Arctic Moon (slated for a late 2025 release), frontman Vox assures fans that the new material represents a bold evolution for the group. “It’s quite different from anything Chameleons has done before,” he says, “but we’re excited about where it’s going.”

Tour dates:

Apr 25 Minneapolis MN Varsity Theater

Apr 26 Chicago IL Vampire’s Ball – Epiphany Center

Apr 28 Toronto ON Opera House

Apr 29 Montreal QC Society for Arts & Technology

Apr 30 Boston MA Big Night Live

May 1 Ardmore PA Ardmore Music Hall

May 2 Norwalk CT District Music Hall

May 3 Brooklyn NY Warsaw

May 4 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore