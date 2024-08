Chris Trapper Playing The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware September 13th

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Singer/songwriter Chris Trapper (of The Push Stars) is performing at The Listening Booth in Lewes, DE on September 13th! Tickets are on sale now here.



Chris has been working hard on a new solo album and touring the country with the likes of the Push Stars of course, but also Colin Hay, Men at Work, Rob Thomas, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, REO Speedwagon and Three Dog Night. He was supposed to play in Delaware at Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, DE but that show was canceled due to illness in REO Speedwagon. So Delaware, you get another chance to see the super talented and funny songwriter Chris Trapper!

Tour Dates:

Fri-Sep-06

RUMBA

Columbus OH

Headlining

Sat-Sep-07

20 FRONT STREET

Lake Orion MI

Headlining

Fri-Sep-13

THE LISTENING BOOTH

Lewes, DE

Headlining

Sat-Sep-21

MUSIC IS ART FESTIVAL

Buffalo NY

Headlining

Thu-Oct-10

THE EGG

Albany NY

Opening for Three Dog Night

Fri-Oct-11

9TH WARD

Buffalo NY

Headlining

Sat-Oct-12

LOVIN’ CUP

Rochester NY

Headlining

Wed-Oct-16

FLORIDA THEATRE

Jacksonville FL

Opening for Men At Work

Thu-Oct-17

MAXWELL C KING PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Melbourne FL

Opening for Men At Work

Fri-Oct-18

BROWARD CPA

Fort Lauderdale FL

Opening for Men At Work

Sat-Oct-19

RUTH ECKERD HALL

Clearwater FL

Opening for Men At Work

Tue-Oct-22

RALEIGH MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

Raleigh NC

Opening for Men At Work

Wed-Oct-23

SANDLER CENTER

Virginia Beach VA

Opening for Men At Work

Sat-Oct-26

EVENING MUSE

Charlotte NC

Headlining

Sun-Oct-27

BIRD’S NEST LISTENING ROOM

Dunn NC

Headlining

Fri-Nov-01

443 SOCIAL CLUB

Syracuse NY

Headlining

Sat-Nov-02

PARK THEATER HUDSON

Hudson NY

Headlining