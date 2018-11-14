Coheed and Cambria Announce New Headline Tour Dates

Roadrunner Records’ Coheed and Cambria have announced new U.S. headline tour dates. The winter trek, which kicks off February 5th in Norfolk, VA, features support from Foxing and Maps & Atlases on select dates. Fan club presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, November 14th at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, November 16th at 10am local time. For updates and more information, please see coheedandcambria.com.



Tour Dates:

NOVEMBER

14 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL ^

FEBRUARY

05 – Norva – Norfolk, VA +

06 – The National – Richmond, VA +

08 – The Senate – Columbia, SC +

09 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC +

10 – The Moon – Tallahassee, FL +

12 – Club LA – Destin, FL +

13 – New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN +

15 – House of Blues – Houston, TX +

16 – TempleLive – Fort Smith, AR +

18 – The Fillmore – New Orleans, LA +

19 – Soul Kitchen – Mobile, AL +

20 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN +

22 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC *

23 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH *

24 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN *

26 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH *

27 – Rapids Theatre – Niagara Falls, NY *

28 – Upstate Concert Hall – Clifton Park, NY *

^ – with Maps & Atlases and Thank You Scientist

+ – with Foxing

* – with Maps & Atlases