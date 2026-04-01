Collective Soul Set To Release New Album ‘Touch and Go’ For Record Store Day

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Collective Soul will release a new album exclusively for Record Store Day (Saturday, April 18 2206). The brand new full-length album is called Touch and Go and if you want it, better be there early for Record Store Day.



The 10-song Touch and Go is something new musically for the band, taking inspiration from The Cars and New Wave music, and will be available as 180-gram colored vinyl with a 12”x24” poster.

For participating stores, fans can go to Recordstoreday.com.

“We’re excited for everyone to hear our new album Touch and Go,” says Ed Roland. “It has a New Wave sound. You can get it on Record Store Day and we appreciate your love and support!”

Here’s the track listing for Touch and Go:

1. Rainbow

2. Eye On You

3. Uh Oh

4. All My Days On Thru

5. Heavy Load

6. Fun

7. Again

8. Feel

9. Shooting For You

10. Love Your Way

Tour Dates including a stop in Delaware this Summer!

Thu 4/2 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Fri 4/3 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

Sat 4/4 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Resort & Casino

Tue 4/7 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Thu 4/9 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Fri 4/10 Charles Town, WV The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Sat 4/11 Danville, VA Caesars Virginia

4/17-4/21 Great Stirrup Cay, BAH Creed Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise

Fri 4/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sat 4/25 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

Tue 4/28 Greenville, SC Peace Center Concert Hall

Wed 4/29 Dothan, AL Dothan Civic Center

Fri 5/1 Baton Rouge, LA L’Auberge Baton Rouge Casino Resort

Sat 5/2 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort and Casino

Fri 5/22 Portsmouth, VA Rivers Casino Portsmouth – The Event Center

Fri 6/5 Ludington, MI Stix

Fri 7/3 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino

Sat 7/11 Morton, MN Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel

Thu 7/23 Grover Hill, OH Wetzel Motorcycle Rally

Fri 7/24 West Bend, WI Washington County Fair Park

Sat 7/25 Menahga, MN Mid Summer Music Fest

Fri 7/31 Regina, SK. Conexus Arts Centre

Fri 8/7 Tillamook, OR Tillamook County Fairgrounds

Sun 8/16 Winnipeg, MB. Burton Cummings Theatre Event

Sat 8/22 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus

Tue 8/25 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Wed 8/26 Hyannis, MA Melody Tent

Sat 8/29 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

Sun 8/30 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion

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