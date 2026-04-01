Collective Soul Set To Release New Album ‘Touch and Go’ For Record Store Day
Music News | Apr 1st, 2026
Collective Soul will release a new album exclusively for Record Store Day (Saturday, April 18 2206). The brand new full-length album is called Touch and Go and if you want it, better be there early for Record Store Day.
The 10-song Touch and Go is something new musically for the band, taking inspiration from The Cars and New Wave music, and will be available as 180-gram colored vinyl with a 12”x24” poster.
For participating stores, fans can go to Recordstoreday.com.
“We’re excited for everyone to hear our new album Touch and Go,” says Ed Roland. “It has a New Wave sound. You can get it on Record Store Day and we appreciate your love and support!”
Here’s the track listing for Touch and Go:
1. Rainbow
2. Eye On You
3. Uh Oh
4. All My Days On Thru
5. Heavy Load
6. Fun
7. Again
8. Feel
9. Shooting For You
10. Love Your Way
Tour Dates including a stop in Delaware this Summer!
Thu 4/2 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Fri 4/3 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre
Sat 4/4 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Resort & Casino
Tue 4/7 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Thu 4/9 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol
Fri 4/10 Charles Town, WV The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
Sat 4/11 Danville, VA Caesars Virginia
4/17-4/21 Great Stirrup Cay, BAH Creed Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise
Fri 4/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando
Sat 4/25 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre
Tue 4/28 Greenville, SC Peace Center Concert Hall
Wed 4/29 Dothan, AL Dothan Civic Center
Fri 5/1 Baton Rouge, LA L’Auberge Baton Rouge Casino Resort
Sat 5/2 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort and Casino
Fri 5/22 Portsmouth, VA Rivers Casino Portsmouth – The Event Center
Fri 6/5 Ludington, MI Stix
Fri 7/3 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino
Sat 7/11 Morton, MN Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel
Thu 7/23 Grover Hill, OH Wetzel Motorcycle Rally
Fri 7/24 West Bend, WI Washington County Fair Park
Sat 7/25 Menahga, MN Mid Summer Music Fest
Fri 7/31 Regina, SK. Conexus Arts Centre
Fri 8/7 Tillamook, OR Tillamook County Fairgrounds
Sun 8/16 Winnipeg, MB. Burton Cummings Theatre Event
Sat 8/22 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus
Tue 8/25 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
Wed 8/26 Hyannis, MA Melody Tent
Sat 8/29 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort
Sun 8/30 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion