Converge announce U.S. tour dates in May

Converge have announced a series of U.S. tour dates this May, surrounding their appearances at Sonic Temple (Columbus, OH) and Welcome to Rockville (Daytona, FL). The band will also perform in Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, and Birmingham as part of the run. Nothing in the Northeast (yet).



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at convergecult.com.

Additionally, Converge will make festival appearances this summer at Post. Festival (Indianapolis, IN) and Fire in the Mountains (Montana).

Converge 2025 Tour Dates:

May

09 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

10 – Detroit, MI – Lincoln Factory

11 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

13 – Birmingham, AL – Canteen

15 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville

July

24 – Indianapolis, IN – Post. Festival

25 – Cut Bank, MT – Fire in the Mountains