Converge announce U.S. tour dates in May
Music News | Feb 12th, 2025
Converge have announced a series of U.S. tour dates this May, surrounding their appearances at Sonic Temple (Columbus, OH) and Welcome to Rockville (Daytona, FL). The band will also perform in Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, and Birmingham as part of the run. Nothing in the Northeast (yet).
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at convergecult.com.
Additionally, Converge will make festival appearances this summer at Post. Festival (Indianapolis, IN) and Fire in the Mountains (Montana).
Converge 2025 Tour Dates:
May
09 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
10 – Detroit, MI – Lincoln Factory
11 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
13 – Birmingham, AL – Canteen
15 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville
July
24 – Indianapolis, IN – Post. Festival
25 – Cut Bank, MT – Fire in the Mountains