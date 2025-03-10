Counting Crows and The Gaslight Anthem Touring North America This Summer
Music News | Mar 10th, 2025
Counting Crows have announced The Complete Sweets! Tour in support of their forthcoming album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! The Gaslight Anthem are touring with the band in North America This Summer. Then in the Fall, Counting Crows will make their way overseas for another tour. The tour will hit my area on July 8th in Selbyville, Delaware at Freeman Arts Pavilion.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with a special artist presale starting Tues, Mar 11 @ 10am local time in each city. Fans can get tickets and more information at CountingCrows.com.
THE COMPLETE SWEETS! TOUR DATES
June 10, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
June 11, 2025 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion
June 13, 2025 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival (on sale April 24)
June 14, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
June 17, 2025 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 19, 2025 – Etobicoke, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
June 21, 2025 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Amphitheater*
June 22, 2025 – Verona, NY – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino*
June 25, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
June 26, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 28, 2025 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
June 29, 2025 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 2, 2025 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center
July 3, 2025 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
July 5, 2025 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 6, 2025 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 8, 2025 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion
July 10, 2025 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 12, 2025 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 13, 2025 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live Bristol*
July 15, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 17, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
July 19, 2025 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 20, 2025 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park
July 22, 2025 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
July 24, 2025 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 26, 2025 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
July 27, 2025 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater
July 30, 2025 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
July 31, 2025 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
August 2, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee
August 3, 2025 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
August 5, 2025 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
August 7, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
August 9, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – PH Live at Planet Hollywood
August 10, 2025 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater
August 12, 2025 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
August 13, 2025 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
August 16, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Fairgrounds* (On sale April 11)
August 17, 2025 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (Already on sale)
August 19, 2025 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 21, 2025 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 23, 2025 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 21, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal*
September 22, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live*
September 24, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega Main Hall*
September 25, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene*
September 27, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet*
September 29, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks*
September 30, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys*
October 2, 2025 – Stuttgart, Germany – LKA Longhorn*
October 4, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*
October 6, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle*
October 7, 2025 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus*
October 9, 2025 – Paris, France – L’Olympia*
October 10, 2025 – Lyon, France – Transbordeur*
October 12, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz*
October 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Razzmattazz*
October 15, 2025 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera*
October 17, 2025 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios*
October 21, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*
October 23, 2025 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall Newcastle*
October 24, 2025 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester*
October 26, 2025 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds*
October 27, 2025 – Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Academy*
October 29, 2025 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls*
October 31, 2025 – Portsmouth, UK – Portsmouth Guildhall*
November 1, 2025 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley*