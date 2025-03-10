Counting Crows and The Gaslight Anthem Touring North America This Summer

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Counting Crows have announced The Complete Sweets! Tour in support of their forthcoming album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! The Gaslight Anthem are touring with the band in North America This Summer. Then in the Fall, Counting Crows will make their way overseas for another tour. The tour will hit my area on July 8th in Selbyville, Delaware at Freeman Arts Pavilion.



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with a special artist presale starting Tues, Mar 11 @ 10am local time in each city. Fans can get tickets and more information at CountingCrows.com.

THE COMPLETE SWEETS! TOUR DATES

June 10, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

June 11, 2025 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

June 13, 2025 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival (on sale April 24)

June 14, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

June 17, 2025 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 19, 2025 – Etobicoke, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

June 21, 2025 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Amphitheater*

June 22, 2025 – Verona, NY – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino*

June 25, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

June 26, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 28, 2025 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 29, 2025 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 2, 2025 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center

July 3, 2025 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

July 5, 2025 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 6, 2025 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 8, 2025 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 10, 2025 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 12, 2025 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 13, 2025 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live Bristol*

July 15, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 17, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

July 19, 2025 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 20, 2025 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

July 22, 2025 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

July 24, 2025 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 26, 2025 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

July 27, 2025 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater

July 30, 2025 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

July 31, 2025 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 2, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee

August 3, 2025 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

August 5, 2025 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 7, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

August 9, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

August 10, 2025 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

August 12, 2025 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

August 13, 2025 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

August 16, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Fairgrounds* (On sale April 11)

August 17, 2025 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (Already on sale)

August 19, 2025 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 21, 2025 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 23, 2025 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 21, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal*

September 22, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live*

September 24, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega Main Hall*

September 25, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene*

September 27, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet*

September 29, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks*

September 30, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys*

October 2, 2025 – Stuttgart, Germany – LKA Longhorn*

October 4, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*

October 6, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle*

October 7, 2025 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus*

October 9, 2025 – Paris, France – L’Olympia*

October 10, 2025 – Lyon, France – Transbordeur*

October 12, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz*

October 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Razzmattazz*

October 15, 2025 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera*

October 17, 2025 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios*

October 21, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

October 23, 2025 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall Newcastle*

October 24, 2025 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester*

October 26, 2025 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds*

October 27, 2025 – Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Academy*

October 29, 2025 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls*

October 31, 2025 – Portsmouth, UK – Portsmouth Guildhall*

November 1, 2025 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley*