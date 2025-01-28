Dancehall Crashers, Pennywise and More Announced for Warped Tour 30th Anniversary Concerts

Image used with permission for news purposes.

It’s only the first day of announcements for The Vans Warped Tour 30th Anniversary concert announcements and I’m already itching to see some of these bands! Dancehall Crashers are reuniting to play in DC and Long Beach, CA, which is crazy since that’s the only time I saw them play was at my first Warped tour in 1996 at Action Park.



Joining them is Pennywise (No surprise), Bowling for Soup, Simple Plan, Miss May I, and Chandler Leighton. More will be announced soon (I think tomorrow?). I don’t know if I will do all the updates but here’s the first round at least!

Ticket are sold out already for DC and CA but Florida has tickets left still.

Washington DC – June 14-15

Long Beach, CA – July 26-27

Orlando, FL – November 15-16

Get more info here and follow Warped tour for all the video updates and things.