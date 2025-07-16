Descendents Announce Massive Reissue Campaign, Starting With ‘Milo Goes to College’

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The legendary punk band Descendents are kicking off a full-blown reissue campaign of their classic early catalog, beginning with their iconic 1982 debut Milo Goes to College. You’ve seen the iconic logos and album covers so you have to know! The influential album, considered a cornerstone of pop-punk and melodic hardcore, is being re-released on September 19th via Org Music on LP, CD, and cassette. For other news, the band will be playing in the first state, at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on August 3rd!



This long-awaited reissue has been reclaimed and restored by the band and features multiple formats and limited-edition variants—including a unique “Punk Note” edition designed by John Yates, inspired by the classic Blue Note jazz aesthetic. The reissue series will also include new liner notes and deluxe packaging.

Milo Goes to College will be followed by new editions of I Don’t Want to Grow Up, Enjoy!, ALL, and more, all under the Descendents’ creative control.

Pre-orders and all the exclusive variant details are available now at Org Music and Descendents’ official bio link. You can also check out the teaser video below: