DeVotchKa Playing A Handful of East Coast Shows

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

DeVotchKa are playing a little bit on the East Coast in September, including Meadowlark festival in Stone Ridge, NY on September 10th. On September 7th, they will be at World Cafe Live in Philly, then the next night in NYC at Racket (formerly Highline Ballroom).



Tickets for Philly and NYC go on sale on Friday.

9/7 World Cafe Live tickets

9/8/ Racket NYC tickets

9/10 Meadowlark Music Fest: https://www.meadowlarkfest.com/