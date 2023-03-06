Dirty Heads Announce Island Glow Summer Tour with Lupe Fiasco, Yelawolf, G. Love & Special Sauce

Photo by Matt Kremkau

Dirty Heads have announced their Island Glow Summer tour featuring support from Lupe Fiasco, Yelawolf, G. Love & Special Sauce, Tropidelic and Bikini Trill. The band will kick off the tour June 13 with stops across the country through the end of Summer. The first half of the Island Glow tour will feature Yelawolf as direct support and Lupe Fiasco set to join as direct support in July. The artist pre-sale is happening now, Spotify pre-sale starts March 7 at 10AM local time, local pre-sales start March 8 at 10AM local time, and tickets will be available to the general public on March 9. For more information please visit www.dirtyheads.com.



Dirty Heads recently released their new single “Rescue Me,” which you can watch the video below. The band’s forthcoming 4-track EP, Midnight Control Sessions: Night 2, featuring unreleased songs, remixes and special guests is due out April 14. The collection of EP’s dropping in 2023 will feature songs written and recorded during the Dirty Heads’ Midnight Control era. Fans can stream “Rescue Me” https://dirtyheads.ffm.to/rescueme.

DIRTY HEADS ISLAND GLOW SUMMER TOUR DATES

June 13 – Kettlehouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT^+º

June 14 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID^+º

June 16 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater – Greenwood Village, CO (not Island Glow tour)

June 17 – Granary Live – Salt Lake City, UT^+º

June 21 – Concrete Street Pavillion – Corpus Christi, TX^+º

June 22 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX^+º

June 23 – Whitewater On The Shore – New Braunfels, TX^+º

June 24 – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX^+º

June 26 – Maplewood, MN+º

June 27 – Grinders – Kansas City, MO^+º

June 29 – Las Colonias Amphitheater – Grand Junction, CO^+º

June 30 – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO (not Island Glow tour)

July 1 – Liberty First Credit Union Arena – Ralson, NE^+º

July 2 – Wave (Outdoors) – Wichita, KS+º

July 7 – Radius – Chicago, IL*+º

July 8 – Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH*+º

July 9 – KEMBA Live – Columbus, OH*+º

July 10 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH*+º

July 13 – Buffalo Riverworks – Buffalo, NY*+º

July 14 – MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA*+º

July 15 – Healthcare Amphitheater – Hartford, CT*+º

July 16 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA*+º

July 20 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH*+

July 21 – Great South Bay Music Festival – Patchogue, NY

July 22 – Ocean Casino Resort – Atlantic City, NJ*+

July 23 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA*+

July 27 – Red Hat Amphitheatre – Raleigh, NC*+~

July 28 – Baltimore Peninsula – Baltimore, MD *+~

July 29 – After House @ The Meadow Event Park – Doswell, VA*#~

July 30 – Firefly Distillery – Charleston, SC *#~

August 2 – Rabbit Rabbit – Asheville, NC *~

August 3 – Metro Credit Union – Charlotte, NC *~

August 4 – Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA *#~

August 6 – Roanoke Island Festival Park – Outer Banks, NC *~

^Yelawolf

*Lupe Fiasco

+G. Love & Special Sauce

# Little Stranger

º Tropidelic

~ Bikini Trill