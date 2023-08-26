Don’t Panic Releases New Album and Announces Tour Dates

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Northeast PA pop punk/rock band Don’t Panic have released their newest album today called Setting Up To Fail and have announced tour dates as well.



Don’t Panic is named after the Douglas Adams-penned favorite novel of founding vocalist/guitarist Ted Felicetti. Joining Ted were Keith Slader (bass), Anthony Paesano (drums) and AJ Larsen (guitar).

Of the new album, Felicetti says:

“We have been at it for 4 years now. Powered through a worldwide pandemic and wrote and released two albums in that time. But, I can say without a shadow of a doubt, this new record is this band finally stepping into its own. The songs are the most matured versions of our writing abilities and I have never been more proud to release something with my name on it. It’s the perfect mix of the rock and roll bands I grew up on like the Foo Fighters, and my punk rock roots listening to bands like Face to Face and No Use for a Name. “Newer” bands like Bayside and the Menzingers also played a major role in shaping the songwriting here, and I am more than happy to lean into that when the time calls for it– but all while shaping and creating our own sound and feel. In our own lives we have never belonged, but with this record I finally feel like we have a place.”

Tour Dates:

9.1 @ 24th St. Park: Virginia Beach, VA w/ Bowling for Soup

9.16 @ River St Jazz Cafe: Plains, PA w/ Cold

10.7 @ Amityville Music Hall: Amityville, NY

10.25 @ PrePre Fest (Wills Pub): Orlando, FL

10.26 @ Pre Fest (High Dive): Gainesville, FL

10.27 @ Mutiny Bar: Ocala, FL

10.28 @ Fest 21: Gainesville, FL

10.29 @ The Masquerade: Atlanta, GA