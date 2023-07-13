Dreampop Band Soft Science Releasing New Album “Lines” on September 8th

Image used for news and review purposes

One band that I just absolutely loved hearing about in 2018 was Soft Science. This indie, dreampop band just sounded so great and had catchy songs and then nothing (I’m also looking at you, California Wives). Well that’s about to change since they are releasing a brand new full-length called Lines on September 8th via Shelflife (US) / Spinout Nuggets (UK) / Fastcut (Japan). While you wait for September 8th, the band has premiered their single “Sadness” but it does the opposite that this band is releasing more music!



Soft Science began working on their recently completed album Lines in 2019, forging the record in their home studios together and at times in isolation from each other during the height of the pandemic, swapping tracks and making adjustments from a distance for what felt like an eternity. Reuniting in person to finalize the mix created a palpable excitement, an energy that can be felt throughout the record. Lines addresses living and loving within the complexities and challenges of everyday life in our fast-paced digital world.

Formed in 2009 by longtime collaborators Katie Haley (Holiday Flyer, California Oranges) and brothers Ross and Matt Levine (Welt, The Tank, California Oranges), the group was later joined by partners Tony and Becky Cale (English Singles, Arts & Leisure), and Hans Munz. With alluring vocals, two 12-string guitars, bass, drums, and synthesizers, the ensemble layers copious melodies, celestial harmonies, and propulsive rhythms with lush electronic soundscapes to create “a sound built to outlast trends” (Chicago Tribune). “It’s not often you hear dream pop that’s so devastatingly dynamic and driving” (The Big Takeover).

Previous Soft Science recordings include LPs Maps (2018), Detour (2013), and Highs and Lows (2011), a few singles, including a split 7″ with The Luxembourg Signal (2015), and covers of House of Love’s “I Don’t Know Why I Love You” and Northern Picture Library’s “Paris” (both 2018). Critical acclaim for their recordings led to invitations to perform at the New York Popfest, Paris Popfest, The Big Takeover’s 35th Anniversary show, a WFMU show opening for The Chills, KEXP live (2019) and Part-Time Punks sessions, plus additional festivals in the U.S. and Iberian Peninsula.