Dreampop Band Tape Waves Releasing New Album “Bright” On June 4th

I’m not familiar with South Carolina’s Dreampop/Shoegaze band Tape Waves but judging by their new single “Tired” that was just released, I’m going to like the rest of the album. Their newest album Bright will be released on June 4th.



This is the fourth album from Tape Waves, which comes out on their new label Emotional Response this June. Tape Waves are Kim and Jarod Weldin, a dream pop duo from Charleston, SC. They have released 3 full length albums on San Diego’s Bleeding Gold Records, which have garnered comparisons to Mazzy Star, Cocteau Twins and Best Coast.

Their two most recent albums were also released on 2670 records in Japan, where they toured in support of 2018’s Distant Light. Their new album, Bright, combines the bands’ previously established sun-drenched pop with the fuzzed out indie rock influence of bands like My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, and Teenage Fanclub. Bright was mixed and mastered by Kevin McMahon (Real Estate, Titus Andronicus, Widowspeak) at his studio, Marcata Recording, in Upstate New York, elevating the production and adding the sonic depth that the songs deserve.