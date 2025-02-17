Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion Announce Summer of Discontent Tour
Music News | Feb 17th, 2025
Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion have announced a co-headlining tour for this Summer! The Mainliners will be opening all shows.
Presale starts tomorrow at 10 AM local time (use code PUNK2025) and the general tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 AM local time. Buy tickets at DropkickMurphys.com/tour or official venues to avoid scams!
SUMMER OF DISCONTENT TOUR DATES:
07/22 – Spokane, WA
07/23 – Bend, OR
07/24 – Tacoma, WA
07/26 – Reno, NV
07/29 – Oakland, CA
07/30 – Sacramento, CA
08/01 – Pocatello, ID
08/02 – Salt Lake City, UT
08/04 – Kansas City, MO
08/05 – Indianapolis, IN
08/06 – Buffalo, NY
08/10 – Cleveland, OH
08/12 – TBA
08/13 – Asbury Park, NJ
08/15 – Atlantic City, NJ
08/16 – Gilford, NH
08/17 – Big Flats, NY