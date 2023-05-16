Dropkick Murphys Announce Fall Tour With The Interrupters
Music News | May 16th, 2023
Dropkick Murphys have released their latest album Okemah Rising recently and have announced a bunch of tour dates for the Fall. Joining them on the tour is The Interrupters, who are currently touring with Frank Turner and Bedouin Soundclash. Jesse Ahern will be playing as well.
The bands will be playing spots they haven’t in awhile so be sure to check out the tour dates below to see if they are playing near you.
To avoid scalping and scammers, please buy through DKM at their site. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am!
Wed, SEP 27
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Thu, SEP 28
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Fri, SEP 29
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Sat, SEP 30
Upstate Medican University Arena @ OnCenter
Syracuse, NY
Tue, OCT 3
The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Wed, OCT 4
WAVE
Wichita, KS
Thu, OCT 5
The Astro
Omaha, NE
Fri, OCT 6
The Shrine Mosque
Springfield, MO
Sat, OCT 7
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Sun, OCT 8
Boeing Center at Tech Port
San Antonio, TX
Tue, OCT 10
Revel ABQ
Albuquerque, NM
Wed, OCT 11
Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO
Thu, OCT 12
The Summit Arena
Rapid City, SD
Fri, OCT 13
Swiftel Center
Brookings, SD
Sat, OCT 14
Scheels Arena
Fargo, ND
Sun, OCT 15
Mayo Systems Health Center Event Center- Grand Hall
Mankato, MN
Tue, OCT 17
Amsoil Arena
Duluth, MN
Wed, OCT 18
Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Cedar Rapids, IA
Fri, OCT 20
BMO Center
Rockford, IL
Sat, OCT 21
Dow Event Center
Saginaw, MI
Sun, OCT 22
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Tue, OCT 24
Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo, NY
Thu, OCT 26
1st Summit Arena
Johnstown, PA
Fri, OCT 27
White Oak Amphitheatre
Greensboro, NC
Sat, OCT 28
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Sun, OCT 29
Mountain Health Arena
Huntington, WV