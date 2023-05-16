Dropkick Murphys Announce Fall Tour With The Interrupters

Photo by Fake Famous Photography

Dropkick Murphys have released their latest album Okemah Rising recently and have announced a bunch of tour dates for the Fall. Joining them on the tour is The Interrupters, who are currently touring with Frank Turner and Bedouin Soundclash. Jesse Ahern will be playing as well.



The bands will be playing spots they haven’t in awhile so be sure to check out the tour dates below to see if they are playing near you.

To avoid scalping and scammers, please buy through DKM at their site. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am!

Wed, SEP 27

Maine Savings Amphitheater

Bangor, ME

Thu, SEP 28

Mohegan Sun Arena

Uncasville, CT

Fri, SEP 29

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Gilford, NH

Sat, SEP 30

Upstate Medican University Arena @ OnCenter

Syracuse, NY

Tue, OCT 3

The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena

North Little Rock, AR

Wed, OCT 4

WAVE

Wichita, KS

Thu, OCT 5

The Astro

Omaha, NE

Fri, OCT 6

The Shrine Mosque

Springfield, MO

Sat, OCT 7

The Criterion

Oklahoma City, OK

Sun, OCT 8

Boeing Center at Tech Port

San Antonio, TX

Tue, OCT 10

Revel ABQ

Albuquerque, NM

Wed, OCT 11

Broadmoor World Arena

Colorado Springs, CO

Thu, OCT 12

The Summit Arena

Rapid City, SD

Fri, OCT 13

Swiftel Center

Brookings, SD

Sat, OCT 14

Scheels Arena

Fargo, ND

Sun, OCT 15

Mayo Systems Health Center Event Center- Grand Hall

Mankato, MN

Tue, OCT 17

Amsoil Arena

Duluth, MN

Wed, OCT 18

Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Cedar Rapids, IA

Fri, OCT 20

BMO Center

Rockford, IL

Sat, OCT 21

Dow Event Center

Saginaw, MI

Sun, OCT 22

Huntington Center

Toledo, OH

Tue, OCT 24

Buffalo RiverWorks

Buffalo, NY

Thu, OCT 26

1st Summit Arena

Johnstown, PA

Fri, OCT 27

White Oak Amphitheatre

Greensboro, NC

Sat, OCT 28

Rabbit Rabbit

Asheville, NC

Sun, OCT 29

Mountain Health Arena

Huntington, WV