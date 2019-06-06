Electric Avenue Returns to Characters in NYC on July 26th with Beat Brigade

A cool ska show is happening on July 26th at Characters in Manhattan! Electric Avenue is returning (thanks to Steve Shafer and Duff Guide to Ska) and I think it’s the first ska show there in 4 years? Beat Brigade, The Rudie Crew, The Twilights and Barbicide will be playing.



The show starts at 9pm in the back room, tickets are 7 bucks and that money goes directly to the bands. Characters is located at 243 West 54th St.

I’m not sure when the last ska show at Characters was but it might have been Pete Porker and the Pandemics and Beat Brigade on January 3rd, 2015? Here’s your chance to see a small ska show in Manhattan with no stage, barricade, have a great time and dance to some great music! Support the NYC ska and these bands!

Keep up to date with the show at Duff Guide to Ska.