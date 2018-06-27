Face To Face Announce Acoustic Album and Tour

Face To Face have announced they will be releasing Hold Fast (Acoustic Sessions), which will be out on July 27th. The album features songs in their discography and I recently played “Disconnected” on the ReadJunk Podcast so you might have heard it there.



Besides the new album, the band will be touring in the Summer and Fall as well. They will be stopping by at Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on September 18th and City Winery in NYC on September 19th. Plus, if you’re in Asbury Park they will play Crossroads on September 20th. Cory Branan and Austin Lucas will play certain dates.

Tour Dates:

07/25/18 – Los Angeles, CA at Hotel Cafe *

07/26/18 – Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory *

07/27/18 – San Francisco, CA at Slim’s *

07/28/18 – Sacramento, CA at Holy Diver *

07/29/18 – Riverside, CA at Concert Lounge @ Romans *

08/03/18 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Frank Turner, Lucero)

09/14/18 – Chicago, IL at Cobra Lounge #

09/14/18 – Chicago, IL at RIOT FEST

09/16/18 – Pittsburgh, PA at Club Cafe #

09/17/18 – Buffalo, NY at Knitting Factory #

09/18/18 – Brooklyn, NY at Knitting Factory #

09/19/18 – New York, NY at City Winery #

09/20/18 – Asbury Park, NJ at Crossroads #

09/21/18 – Croydon, PA at Neshaminy Creek Brewing #

09/22/18 – Ithaca, NY at The Haunt #

09/23/18 – Boston, MA at City Winery #

09/25/18 – Virginia Beach, VA at Shakas #

09/26/18 – Washington, DC at City Winery #

09/27/18 – Richmond, VA at Broadberry #

09/28/18 – Atlanta, GA at City Winery #

09/29/18 – Cincinnati, OH at Northside Yacht Club #

09/30/18 – Nashville, TN at City Winery #

Hold Fast (Acoustic Sessions) track listing: