Fishbone Announces Tour Dates To Coincide With “In Your Face” 40th Anniversary Reissue

Fishbone have announced a North American spring tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of In Your Face, their groundbreaking 1986 debut. This tour supports a limited edition In Your Face 40th Anniversary Double LP reissue, capped at 1,000 copies worldwide, with Black and Tiger’s Eye vinyl variants available for pre-order. As part of the tour, the band will perform In Your Face in full each night, followed by a second set packed with classics and fan favorites.



The reissue features a newly remastered version of In Your Face, an album praised upon release for its groove driven sound and politically aware edge. The second disc, Cover Your Face, is a curated tribute album featuring Fishbone songs reinterpreted by artists from around the world, with contributors to be announced very soon. Each vinyl copy includes collector inserts, with additional tour and special edition pressings planned.

Their spring tour runs from April through May, bringing the anniversary celebration to cities across the U.S. and reinforcing Fishbone’s legacy as fearless, genre defying pioneers.

SPRING TOUR DATES

Tickets available at TOUR – Fishbone.

April 9 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

April 11 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

April 12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

April 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

April 15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

April 17 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

April 18 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (supporting Dance Hall Crashers)

April 19 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

April 20 – Columbus, OH – Scully’s Music Diner

April 22 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

April 23 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads

April 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

April 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

April 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

April 28 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

April 29 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 1 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre

May 2 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

May 4 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

May 5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

May 7 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

May 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

May 9 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House