Fishbone Announces Tour Dates To Coincide With “In Your Face” 40th Anniversary Reissue
Music News | Jan 15th, 2026
Fishbone have announced a North American spring tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of In Your Face, their groundbreaking 1986 debut. This tour supports a limited edition In Your Face 40th Anniversary Double LP reissue, capped at 1,000 copies worldwide, with Black and Tiger’s Eye vinyl variants available for pre-order. As part of the tour, the band will perform In Your Face in full each night, followed by a second set packed with classics and fan favorites.
The reissue features a newly remastered version of In Your Face, an album praised upon release for its groove driven sound and politically aware edge. The second disc, Cover Your Face, is a curated tribute album featuring Fishbone songs reinterpreted by artists from around the world, with contributors to be announced very soon. Each vinyl copy includes collector inserts, with additional tour and special edition pressings planned.
Their spring tour runs from April through May, bringing the anniversary celebration to cities across the U.S. and reinforcing Fishbone’s legacy as fearless, genre defying pioneers.
SPRING TOUR DATES
Tickets available at TOUR – Fishbone.
April 9 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
April 11 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
April 12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
April 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
April 15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
April 17 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
April 18 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (supporting Dance Hall Crashers)
April 19 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter
April 20 – Columbus, OH – Scully’s Music Diner
April 22 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground
April 23 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads
April 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
April 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
April 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
April 28 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
April 29 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 1 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre
May 2 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
May 4 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
May 5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
May 7 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
May 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
May 9 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House