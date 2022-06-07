Flogging Molly Releasing New Album “Anthem” on September 9th
Music News | Jun 7th, 2022
Flogging Molly have announced they will release their first new album in five years, Anthem. It will be released on September 9th via Rise Records, plus with this album, they reunite with Swagger and Drunken Lullabies engineer Steve Albini. You can catch them live with The Interrupters, Tiger Army and the Skints this summer as well!
Dave King talked about the new album:
“With this record we went back to the basics in a way that I don’t think we could have done if we hadn’t been playing together for over 20 years, “I think going back to Chicago and doing this record with Steve made the experience so fun and I really believe you can hear that on the record. For Flogging Molly, getting together and playing new songs is always the goal—and now we’re just getting excited to start playing these songs live and giving our fans a whole new era of Flogging Molly.”
The band released their first single “The Croppy Boy ’98” on all platforms today, including a music video featuring footage from Flogging Molly’s recent St. Patrick’s Day performance and annual festival at the Hollywood Palladium.
Anthem track list:
These Times Have Got Me Drinking
A Song of Liberty
Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails)
No Last Goodbyes
The Croppy Boy ’98
This Road Of Mine
(Try) Keep The Man Down
Now Is The Time
Lead The Way
These Are The Days
The Parting Wave
Album pre-orders, which include a galaxy green vinyl offering, are available now via https://riserecords.lnk.to/FMAnthem.
Tour dates:
U.S. co-headlining tour with The Interrupters:
June 7 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 8 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 10 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 14 St. Louis, MO St. Louis Music Park
June 15 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
June 17 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 18 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook
June 19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion
June 21 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
June 22 Washington, D.C The Anthem
June 24 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann
June 25 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!
June 26 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
June 28 New Haven, CT Westville Music Bowl
June 30 New York, NY Pier 17
July 1 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2 Lewiston, NY Artpark
July 3 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage
September 9 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors
September 10 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater
September 11 Salt Lake City, UT Complex Outdoors – The Lot
September 13 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 16 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
September 17 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
September 21 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
European tour:
July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima
July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat
July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival
July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena
July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena
July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle
July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival
July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna’n’Roll Festival
August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457
August 3 Tilburg, 013
August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival
August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival
August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester
August 17 Birmingham, England O2 Institute Birmingham
August 18 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town
August 20 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street