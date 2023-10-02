Foo Fighters Announce Everything or Nothing Stadium Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Foo Fighters will be playing a bunch of stadiums next summer in 2024. The Everything or Nothing at All Tour will kick off with the band’s return to New York’s Citi Field for the first time since 2015 for a July 17 and 19 doubleheader and will see Foo Fighters host 12 rock ’n’ roll marathons at 10 stadiums, including a pair of shows August 9 and 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.



General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 6 at 10am local time. For pre-sales and further information, please visit foofighters.com.

Support on the various dates will come from Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and The Sniffers, Alex G and L7. See below for a full list of dates and details.

FOO FIGHTERS

U.S. STADIUM DATES 2024

Wednesday, July 17 — New York NY — Citi Field *

Friday, July 19 – New York NY — Citi Field #

Sunday, July 21 – Boston MA — Fenway Park #

Tuesday, July 23 – Hershey PA — Hersheypark Stadium #

Thursday, July 25 – Cincinnati OH — Great American Ballpark *

Sunday, July 28 – Minneapolis MN — Target Field **

Saturday, August 3 – Denver CO — Empower Field at Mile High *

Wednesday, August 7 – San Diego CA — Petco Park $

Friday, August 9 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium #

Sunday, August 11 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium %

Thursday, August 16 – Portland OR — Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Saturday, August 18 – Seattle WA — T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support