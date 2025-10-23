Foo Fighters Announce New Single and 2026 Tour Dates

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Foo Fighters are back with their first stadium tour since their Everything or Nothing at All run. The 2026 North American tour kicks off August 4th in Toronto and wraps September 26th in Las Vegas, hitting major cities like Chicago, Philly, Nashville, and D.C. along the way. Queens of the Stone Age will join as direct support on all dates except Fargo., ND



Tickets go on sale Friday, October 31st at 10am local time, with various presales starting earlier — full details at foofighters.com.

Beside the tour news, the band dropped a brand-new single, “Asking for a Friend,” a darker, high-energy follow-up to their recent hit “Today’s Song.” Dave Grohl also shared a heartfelt message about the new chapter for the band and his long friendship with Josh Homme, hinting that more music is on the way.

“Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon. What better way to share the view than with close friends? In 1992 I first saw the legendary Kyuss perform at the Off Ramp in Seattle and met Mr. Josh Homme. The band were friends of a friend, and before long their album Blues for the Red Sun became the soundtrack to that summer. 33 years later and with many miles behind us, I have shared some of my life’s most rewarding musical moments with my dear friend, Josh. A lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together. So it is with great happiness that we can share this next chapter together with his almighty Queens of the Stone Age. Take cover. But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I. ‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again. One of many songs to come…”

Foo Fighters 2026 Stadium Tour Dates:

Aug 4 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

Aug 6 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Aug 8 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug 10 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

Aug 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

Aug 17 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Sept 12 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

Sept 15 — Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium

Sept 17 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

Sept 20 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Listen to “Asking for a Friend” and get ticket info at foofighters.com

.