Gaelic Storm Announce “Roll Out The Barrel Tour!” with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Gaelic Storm have announced their St Patrick’s Day tour for 2025 and It kicks off on February 28th and goes to the end of March. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will be playing with them on the majority of shows. For Delaware peeps, they will be playing in Wilmington, DE at The Grand Opera House on March 23rd. The night before, they will be in NYC at New York Society for Ethical Culture.



Tickets go on-sale Friday, 20th at 11:00 am ET

Tour Dates:

2.28 | DeKalb, IL Egyptian Theatre

3.1 | Dubuque, IA Diamond Jo Casino Dubuque

3.2 | Northwood, IA Diamond Jo Casino & Hotel

3.3 | Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

3.5 | Iowa City, IA The Englert Theatre

3.6 | Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

3.7 | Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

3.8 | Madison, WI The Barrymore Theatre

3.9 | Wausau, WI Grand Theater Wausau

3.11 | Green Bay, WI Meyer Theatre

3.12 | Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater Group

3.13 | Menomonie, WI The Mabel Tainter

3.14/3.15 | Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

3.16 | Akron, OH The Goodyear Theater

3.17 | TBA

3.18 | TBA

3.19 | Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

3.21 | Glenside, PA The Keswick Theatre

3.22 | New York, NY New York Society for Ethical Culture

3.23 | Wilmington, DE The Grand Opera House, Wilmington DE

3.25 | Harrisburg, PA XL LIVE

3.26 | Northhampton, MA Academy of Music Theatre

3.27 | Boston, MA The Wilbur

3.28 | Troy, NY Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

3.29 | Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

3.30 | TBA