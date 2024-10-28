Ghost Announces 2025 World Tour Including Madison Square Garden on July 22nd 2025
Music News | Oct 28th, 2024
Grammy award winning rock band Ghost will be playing a massive World Tour in 2025 that will include MSG in NYC, Wells Fargo Center in Philly on my birthday on July 19th and lots of dates all over the world. Further dates will be announced as they are confirmed.
The 2025 world tour will be GHOST’s first outing since its RE-IMPERATOUR 2023 wrapped up its North American run with two sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles—performances that were immortalized in the band’s record-breaking debut feature film RITE HERE RITE NOW — now available for pre-order on DVD, to stream at VEEPS, and to purchase or rent via iTunes or Amazon — and its chart-topping soundtrack album. News of the tour first broke via a new installment of GHOST’s long running Chapters webisode series, which picks up immediately following the events at the conclusion of RITE HERE RITE NOW. Watch the new chapter:
U.S. TICKETS: Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10am local time. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 1 at 10am local time at ghost-official.com.
Citi is the official card of the 2025 GHOST World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for US markets beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10am local time until Thursday, October 31 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
EUROPE/UK TICKETS: Tickets for the EU/UK dates will be available starting with a Mastercard presale in select markets (details below) beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10am local time. An artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12pm local time in all markets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, October 31 at 10am in Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, Belgium and at Friday, November 1 at 10am local time in the UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway at ghost-official.com.
MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Italy, France, Netherlands and Denmark. Mastercard Presales start from Tuesday 29th October at 10am local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to tickets are available in the UK from Friday 1st November 10am local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.
MEXICO TICKETS: Tickets for Mexico will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, November 4 at 11am local time.
GHOST WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:
Tue Apr 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Wed Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sat Apr 19 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue Apr 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed Apr 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt
Thu Apr 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Sat Apr 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
Sun Apr 27 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole
Tue Apr 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
Wed Apr 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
Sat May 3 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich
Sun May 4 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
Wed May 7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Thu May 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Sat May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
Sun May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Tue May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
Thu May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
Sat May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Tue May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
Thu May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
Fri May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
Sat May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes