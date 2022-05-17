Ghost Announces Imperatour North American Tour with Mastodon
Music News | May 17th, 2022
Ghost finished up some Winter tour dates in the US and it was only a matter of time they would be back, considering they released another album, Impera, recently. They will be headlining 19 arenas across the U.S. and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off August 26th at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and running through September 23 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. NYC area, they will play Trenton, NJ at CURE Insurance Arena on September 9th, and then September 10th at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY. Tickets On Sale May 20 at 10am Local Time at https://found.ee/Ghost_Tour.
Tickets for Ghost’s North American IMPERATOUR will be on sale from May 20 at 10am local time at https://found.ee/Ghost_Tour. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 18 at 12pm local time through Thursday, May 19 at 10pm local time.
See below for a complete list of dates. For more information, including details re: limited VIP packages, go to www.ghost-official.com
GHOST
IMPERATOUR
North America 2022
Fri Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sat Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena
Tue Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
Fri Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
Sat Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Sun Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Tue Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena
Thu Sep 8 – Danville, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*
Fri Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena
Sat Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
Tue Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Thu Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Fri Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Mon Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
Tue Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
Wed Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
Fri Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center**
*Ghost and Spiritbox only
**Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass