Ghost Announces Imperatour North American Tour with Mastodon

Poster provided by PR

Ghost finished up some Winter tour dates in the US and it was only a matter of time they would be back, considering they released another album, Impera, recently. They will be headlining 19 arenas across the U.S. and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off August 26th at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and running through September 23 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. NYC area, they will play Trenton, NJ at CURE Insurance Arena on September 9th, and then September 10th at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY. Tickets On Sale May 20 at 10am Local Time at https://found.ee/Ghost_Tour.



Tickets for Ghost’s North American IMPERATOUR will be on sale from May 20 at 10am local time at https://found.ee/Ghost_Tour. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 18 at 12pm local time through Thursday, May 19 at 10pm local time.

See below for a complete list of dates. For more information, including details re: limited VIP packages, go to www.ghost-official.com

GHOST

IMPERATOUR

North America 2022

Fri Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sat Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena

Tue Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

Fri Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sat Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Sun Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Tue Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena

Thu Sep 8 – Danville, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

Fri Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

Tue Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Thu Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Fri Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Mon Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

Tue Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Wed Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center**

*Ghost and Spiritbox only

**Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass