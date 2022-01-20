Ghost Announces New Album “Impera” for March 11th
Music News | Jan 20th, 2022
Ghost have announced today that the band’s 5th studio full-length album, Impera, will be out March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. They released the first official single from that album last night called “Call Me Little Sunshine.” Watch the video below! Their hit single “Hunter’s Moon” will also be on the album. The “theatrical rock” band will be touring next month in the U.S. as well.
“We’re building our empire from the ashes of an old” as GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock outfit GHOST announces the impending arrival of IMPERA the band’s fifth full length studio album out March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings.
IMPERA is heralded by today’s release of its first official single, the sublime and haunting “Call Me Little Sunshine,” available now across digital platforms—and as a phantasmagoric visual interpretation lensed by iconic director Matt Mahurin and starring Ruby Modine. The album will also feature “Hunter’s Moon,” Ghost’s fourth consecutive Active Rock #1 radio single, as heard over the end credits of the horror smash Halloween Kills—and manifesting physically in the form of a 7” vinyl single release this Friday, January 21.
IMPERA finds Ghost transported literally hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018’s Best Rock Album GRAMMY nominee Prequelle. The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of IMPERA’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making IMPERA a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost.
Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, IMPERA consists of the following 12 songs:
Tracklisting:
Imperium
Kaisarion
Spillways
Call Me Little Sunshine
Hunter’s Moon
Watcher In The Sky
Dominion
Twenties
Darkness At The Heart Of My Love
Grift Wood
Bite Of Passage
Respite On The Spital Fields
Ghost will kick off a co-headlining 26-date U.S. arena tour with Volbeat on January 25th, with support from Los Angeles’ Twin Temple. Tickets for all dates on the Live Nation produced tour are on sale now, with tickets and band-specific VIP packages available at ghost-official.com and volbeat.dk.
GHOST & VOLBEAT COHEADLINE TOUR DATES:
Tue, Jan 25, 2022 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Thu, Jan 27, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri, Jan 28, 2022 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat, Jan 29, 2022 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon, Jan 31, 2022 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Wed, Feb 02, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri, Feb 04, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, Feb 05, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Mon, Feb 07, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Tue, Feb 08, 2022 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Thu, Feb 10, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri, Feb 11, 2022 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
Sat, Feb 12, 2022 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Mon, Feb 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Wed, Feb 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri, Feb 18, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun, Feb 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Mon, Feb 21, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed, Feb 23, 2022 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri, Feb 25, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat, Feb 26, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum
Mon, Feb 28, 2022 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu, Mar 03, 2022 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center