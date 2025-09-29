Ghost Announces Skeletour World Tour 2026

Photo courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings

Ghost have announced Skeletour World Tour 2026 and will continue to pack arenas in the new year, with today’s announcement of 20 new North American rituals kicking off January 21st at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL and running through February 23rd at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.



The Skeletour has already proven to be a massive success, with GHOST selling over half a million tickets worldwide and recently making history with their first-ever sold-out headlining show at Madison Square Garden. The current tour celebrates the band’s latest album, Skeletá, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200—the first hard rock record to do so since 2020. The album’s singles, including “Satanized,” “Lachryma,” and “Peacefield,” have become live staples, earning praise from outlets like VICE, Paste, and Revolver. Fans can also pick up a new limited edition Skeletá box set pressed on Violet Mist vinyl, out Halloween via Target.

Continuing their commitment to creating an immersive, communal experience, all Skeletour shows will once again be phone-free, with Yondr pouches used to keep devices locked during performances. Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday, October 3rd at 10am local time via ghost-official.com, with Citi and Verizon presales happening earlier in the week. Whether you’re a devoted disciple or just curious about the spectacle, GHOST’s Skeletour 2026 promises to be one of the most unforgettable live events of the year.

Tour Dates:

Wed Jan 21 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Thu Jan 22 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Jan 24 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sun Jan 25 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Mon Jan 26 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wed Jan 28 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Jan 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sat Jan 31 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 02 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Wed Feb 04 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Thu Feb 05 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Feb 07 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Tue Feb 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Feb 12 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Sat Feb 14 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Feb 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Fri Feb 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Feb 21 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Mon Feb 23 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome