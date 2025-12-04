Gipsy Kings Featuring Tonino Baliardo Announce New Album “Historia”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Gipsy Kings Featuring Tonino Baliardo are gearing up for a busy 2026, announcing their new album Historia, out May 15th. The band, now joined by Tonino’s sons Cosso and Mikeal, continues to blend flamenco roots with Latin, pop and jazz influences, proving after all these years they still have plenty of fire left. Historia is now available to pre-order / pre-save HERE. In addition to digital, vinyl and CD formats, the band’s official store offers an exclusive signed vinyl. Amazon also have an exclusive signed CD and vinyl editions.



Along with the album news, the band revealed a spring US tour that runs up and down both coasts starting March 14 in California. Dates include stops in Arizona, New England and Red Bank, New Jersey, with tickets going on sale December 5th (tomorrow!) at 10am local time. Hopefully the band announces some other dates because I’ve never see Tonino or the Gipsy Kings before and I’m sure the shows would be a blast.

The tour follows a major run of performances in 2024 and caps off a period that included a standout Glastonbury appearance. The band is also preparing a documentary for Amazon Prime, adding even more to an already packed year. I Love me a good music documentary!

Tonino Baliardo says:

“I am delighted that ‘Señorita’ is going to be the first single taken from our forthcoming album Historia. Music and dance are a fundamental part of Gipsy culture. As a child I spent many hours with Gipsy families and my own, playing our guitars, singing with the young girls dancing, and enjoying that special moment. It has been an idea for a few years to write a song with a strong rhythm and joyful chorus to capture those early wonderful memories of my youth. It fits perfectly into the Historia album as it reflects the many influences and ideas on the new record.” “I have been recording albums with the Gipsy Kings for over 40 years, so with Historia, I wanted it to have an adventurous spirit. At the same time, Historia is about the story of the Gipsy Kings, and what happened when ‘Bamboléo’ and ‘Djobi, Djoba’ became global hits. We were ambitious. We knew we were good. But we never expected everything that happened.”

Tracklisting:

Senorita

La Vida

Historia

La Guera

Primavera

Caballero

Cielo

Sonador

Hijos Del Viento

El Campo

No Soy Rico

Big Bang

Tour Dates:

Mar 14 El Cajon, CA Sycuan Casino Resort

Mar 15 Oxnard, CA Oxnard Performing Arts Center

Mar 18 Grass Valley, CA The Center of the Performing Arts

Mar 19 Oakland, CA Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts

Mar 20 Newport Beach, CA The Lido Theatre

Mar 21 Newport Beach, CA The Lido Theatre )

Mar 22 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre – Tucson

Mar 25 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

Mar 26 Groton, MA Groton Hill Music Center

Mar 27 Waterville, ME Waterville Opera House

Mar 28 Concord, NH The Chubb Theatre

Mar 29 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center For The Arts