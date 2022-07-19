Gogol Bordello Releasing New Album ‘Solidaritine’ on September 16th

Photo by Sanjay Suchak. Image provided by PR

Gogol Bordello have announced that they will be releasing a new album called Solidaritine on September 16th. The name should be no surprise since they were already playing tour dates under that tour name. The album is produced by Walter Schreifels and will be released on Casa Gogol/Cooking Vinyl. You can pre-order here. The band also has announced fall tour dates as well, which you can see below.



Frontman talked about the new album and their music:

“This is music of survival and perseverance. That’s always been our main driving force. We just want to give the world a timeless album with messages of human potential and power.” “Our music was always about perseverance. Rock ‘n’ roll comes out of a real place. Take a group of people who have endured immigrant traumas and dislocation. They create music, get successful together, become more baroque and experimental, and experience some years of relative calm. All of a sudden, humankind encounters these problems like the pandemic and the war. This is when rock ‘n’ roll is the most necessary and where we perform the best.”

TRACK LISTING

1. Shot of Solidaritine

2. Focus Coin

3. Blueprint

4. The Era of the End of Eras (feat. HR)

5. I’m Coming Out

6. Knack For Life

7. The Great Hunt of Idiot Savant

8. Take Only What You Can Carry (feat. KAZKA)

9. My Imaginary Son

10. Forces of Victory (feat. Serhiy Zhadan and KAZKA)

11. Fire On Ice Floe

12. Gut Guidance

13. Huckleberry Generation

Tour Dates:

Oct 20 Mr Smalls Theatre Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 21 KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion Columbus, OH

Oct 22 Bogart’s Cincinnati, OH

Oct 23 Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL

Oct 25 JJ’s Live Fayetteville, AR

Oct 26 Cain’s Ballroom Tulsa, OK

Oct 28 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Oct 29 The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX

Oct 31 El Rey Theatre Albuquerque, NM

Nov 1 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ

Nov 3 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Nov 4 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Nov 5 Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA

Nov 7 Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

Nov 9 Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA

Nov 10 The Warfield San Francisco, CA

Nov 12 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

Nov 13 The Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

Nov 14 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA