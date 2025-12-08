Goo Goo Dolls Announce 2026 Tour with Neon Trees

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Goo Goo Dolls are gearing up for a big 2026, announcing a full summer tour across the United States with Neon Trees joining as support. The run begins July 24th and includes stops at major venues. Before the summer dates kick off, the band will also settle into a five show Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre in May. Tickets go on sale for the general public on December 12th at 10am local time.



They recently released the full audio from their Stagecoach Festival set and dropped their Tiny Desk performance, which features “Iris,” “Slide,” “Feel the Silence,” and “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)” from their new Summer Anthem EP. “Iris” continues to reach new milestones, hitting number nine on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Daily Top Songs charts and adding to its already massive streaming numbers after going viral on TikTok. The track is now Certified Diamond with more than five billion streams worldwide.

With more than three decades under their belt, Goo Goo Dolls remain one of alternative rock’s most enduring acts. They’ve sold 15 million records, earned multiple platinum and gold singles, scored 15 Top 10 radio hits, and released catalog staples like A Boy Named Goo, Dizzy Up the Girl, Gutterflower, and Let Love In. Their latest release, the Summer Anthem EP, is out now on Warner Records.

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

December 31, 2025 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 20, 2026 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival 2026

March 19, 2026 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

March 20, 2026 – Abbotsford, BC – Rogers Forum

March 22, 2026 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

March 23, 2026 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

March 25, 2026 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

March 26, 2026 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

March 28, 2026 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

March 30, 2026 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON – GFL Memorial Gardens

April 1, 2026 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

April 2, 2026 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

April 4, 2026 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

April 6, 2026 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

April 8, 2026 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 10, 2026 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

April 11, 2026 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

April 18, 2026 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn 2026

May 15, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

May 16, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

May 20, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

May 22, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

May 23, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

July 24, 2026 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

July 26, 2026 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

July 27, 2026 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

July 29, 2026 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain Center Arena*

July 30, 2026 – Billings, MT – MetraPark*

August 1, 2026 – Rapid City, SD – Summit Arena at The Monument*

August 3, 2026 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center*

August 4, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

August 6, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion*

August 8, 2026 – Davenport, IA – Mississippi Valley Fair*

August 9, 2026 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena*

August 11, 2026 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater*

August 12, 2026 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights*

August 14, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 18, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

August 19, 2026 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre*

August 21, 2026 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater*

August 24, 2026 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

August 25, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live*

August 27, 2026 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater*

August 29, 2026 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*

August 30, 2026 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 1, 2026 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront*

September 3, 2026 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union*

September 5, 2026 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

September 6, 2026 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

*w/ support from Neon Trees