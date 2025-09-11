Great Lake Swimmers announce 9th Studio Album for October 10th

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Toronto indie folk band Great Lake Swimmers have announced their ninth studio album Caught Light, arriving October 10th and available to pre-save now. Alongside the news, the band shared their newest single “Youth Not Wasted” which is available for streaming now.



Led by songwriter Tony Dekker, the album was recorded in Ontario’s Ganaraska Forest with producer Darcy Yates (Bahamas) and engineer Jimmy Bowskill (Blue Rodeo), drawing influence from early ’70s folk-pop while embracing a newfound directness and immediacy in Dekker’s songwriting.

Over 20 years into their career, Great Lake Swimmers continue to deliver a warm, resonant sound that has earned them Polaris Prize shortlists, Juno nominations, and praise as “a national treasure” from CBC. Previous singles from Caught Light include the sun-soaked “One More Dance Around The Sun” and the fragile yet hopeful “Wrong Wrong Wrong.” Dekker describes the title track and album theme as a reflection on life’s unexpected detours—moments where we land somewhere other than planned, yet find meaning in the experience.

To celebrate the release, the band will embark on an extensive fall/winter tour across Canada and the U.S., with support from Elliott BROOD, Rita Visser, Justin Wells, and Abe Partridge on select dates.

GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS LIVE

ACROSS CANADA & THE U.S.

FALL/WINTER 2025

September 18 — Toronto, ON — Unplugged North at The Cameron House

With Elliott BROOD:

October 15 – Regina, SK – Darke Hall

October 17 – Sherwood Park, AB – Festival Place Theatre

October 18 – St. Albert, AB – Arden Theatre

October 20 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar & Grill

October 21 – Vernon, BC – The Vernon Towne Theatre

October 23 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

October 24 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

October 25 – Nanaimo, BC – The Queens

October 26 – Campbell River, BC – Tidemark Theatre

October 28 – Golden, BC – Golden Civic Centre

October 29 – Revelstoke, BC – Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

October 30 – Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar & Stage

November 1 – Saskatoon, SK – The Capitol Music Club

November 2 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

With Rita Visser:

November 4 — Thunder Bay, ON — Magnus Theatre

With Justin Wells:

November 17 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

November 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

November 19 – Columbus, OH – Natalie’s – Grandview

November 20 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark – Ann Arbor

November 21 – Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

November 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable Indianapolis

November 23 – South Bend, IN – Stockroom East

With Abe Partridge:

December 7 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

December 8 – Boston, MA – City Winery

December 9 — Northampton, MA — The Iron Horse

December 10 – Concord, NH – BNH Stage

December 11 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

December 12 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall

December 13 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy