Great Lake Swimmers announce 9th Studio Album for October 10th
Music News | Sep 11th, 2025
Toronto indie folk band Great Lake Swimmers have announced their ninth studio album Caught Light, arriving October 10th and available to pre-save now. Alongside the news, the band shared their newest single “Youth Not Wasted” which is available for streaming now.
Led by songwriter Tony Dekker, the album was recorded in Ontario’s Ganaraska Forest with producer Darcy Yates (Bahamas) and engineer Jimmy Bowskill (Blue Rodeo), drawing influence from early ’70s folk-pop while embracing a newfound directness and immediacy in Dekker’s songwriting.
Over 20 years into their career, Great Lake Swimmers continue to deliver a warm, resonant sound that has earned them Polaris Prize shortlists, Juno nominations, and praise as “a national treasure” from CBC. Previous singles from Caught Light include the sun-soaked “One More Dance Around The Sun” and the fragile yet hopeful “Wrong Wrong Wrong.” Dekker describes the title track and album theme as a reflection on life’s unexpected detours—moments where we land somewhere other than planned, yet find meaning in the experience.
To celebrate the release, the band will embark on an extensive fall/winter tour across Canada and the U.S., with support from Elliott BROOD, Rita Visser, Justin Wells, and Abe Partridge on select dates.
GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS LIVE
ACROSS CANADA & THE U.S.
FALL/WINTER 2025
September 18 — Toronto, ON — Unplugged North at The Cameron House
With Elliott BROOD:
October 15 – Regina, SK – Darke Hall
October 17 – Sherwood Park, AB – Festival Place Theatre
October 18 – St. Albert, AB – Arden Theatre
October 20 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar & Grill
October 21 – Vernon, BC – The Vernon Towne Theatre
October 23 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
October 24 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
October 25 – Nanaimo, BC – The Queens
October 26 – Campbell River, BC – Tidemark Theatre
October 28 – Golden, BC – Golden Civic Centre
October 29 – Revelstoke, BC – Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre
October 30 – Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar & Stage
November 1 – Saskatoon, SK – The Capitol Music Club
November 2 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
With Rita Visser:
November 4 — Thunder Bay, ON — Magnus Theatre
With Justin Wells:
November 17 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works
November 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
November 19 – Columbus, OH – Natalie’s – Grandview
November 20 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark – Ann Arbor
November 21 – Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern
November 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable Indianapolis
November 23 – South Bend, IN – Stockroom East
With Abe Partridge:
December 7 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
December 8 – Boston, MA – City Winery
December 9 — Northampton, MA — The Iron Horse
December 10 – Concord, NH – BNH Stage
December 11 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
December 12 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall
December 13 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy