Greenland Whalefishers Releasing New Album On November 23rd

Norway’s Greenland Whalefishers new album has been announced and you won’t have to wait too much longer for it since it comes out in a few weeks on November 23rd. The Celtic punk band’s War – 11 Battlefields will be co-released by Patchwork Record Production and Punkebjartes Punkeplater (Good thing I don’t have to say that out loud since that will be hard to do).



Judging from early listens, the new album sounds great and sounds like one of their best! There’s 11 songs in total and you can hear their song “Bells” now on streaming.

Greenland Whalefishers has for 30 years traveled Norway and over a dozen other countries around to play for devoted fans all over the planet. In between, studio and live albums, singles, DVDs and more have been regularly released, all on their own Patchwork Records Production. After a number of years of replacements, the 2024 crew is amazingly almost identical to the crew from 2000.

Tracklisting:

1 – 11 PM

2 – Bells

3 – Queen Of The Town

4 – St. Patrick’s Day Drinking

5 – Wake Up

6 – Wimbledon Circle C.A.

7 – Glory Days

8 – How Could The Child Welfare Service Miss This?

9 – There Goes A Dancer

10 – Another Goodbye

11 – Now Is The Time

Pre-save the album to buy, stream, etc.