Hagfish’s “Rocks Your Lame Ass” Gets First-Ever Vinyl Pressing!

Hagfish’s 90s classic “Rocks Your Lame Ass,” is finally making its vinyl debut, thanks to Porterhouse. The album has never been pressed on vinyl before!



Originally released in 1995 on London Records, this Dallas-bred gem was produced by none other than Descendents’ Bill Stevenson and Stephen Egerton. It’s packed with Ramones-esque energy, blazing guitars from Zach Blair (now of Rise Against), and the distinctive vocals of George Reagan. You might even remember its MTV videos for “Stamp” and “Happiness.”

Porterhouse is dropping a limited run of 500 copies on opaque orange vinyl. Each package will include liner notes with never-before-seen photos, making this a must-have for collectors.

Pre-sales are on now for a July 1st release, and these are guaranteed to fly off the shelves. Hagfish also plans to support the release with live shows in the future, so keep an eye out!

Track Listing:

SIDE A

HAPPINESS

STAMP

FLAT

BULLET

CRATER

MINIT MAID

WHITE FOOD

SIDE B

DISAPPOINTED

PLAIN

BUSTER

TRIXIE

DID YOU NOTICE

GERTRUDE

HOSE