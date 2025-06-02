Hagfish’s “Rocks Your Lame Ass” Gets First-Ever Vinyl Pressing!
Music News | Jun 2nd, 2025
Hagfish’s 90s classic “Rocks Your Lame Ass,” is finally making its vinyl debut, thanks to Porterhouse. The album has never been pressed on vinyl before!
Originally released in 1995 on London Records, this Dallas-bred gem was produced by none other than Descendents’ Bill Stevenson and Stephen Egerton. It’s packed with Ramones-esque energy, blazing guitars from Zach Blair (now of Rise Against), and the distinctive vocals of George Reagan. You might even remember its MTV videos for “Stamp” and “Happiness.”
Porterhouse is dropping a limited run of 500 copies on opaque orange vinyl. Each package will include liner notes with never-before-seen photos, making this a must-have for collectors.
Pre-sales are on now for a July 1st release, and these are guaranteed to fly off the shelves. Hagfish also plans to support the release with live shows in the future, so keep an eye out!
Track Listing:
SIDE A
HAPPINESS
STAMP
FLAT
BULLET
CRATER
MINIT MAID
WHITE FOOD
SIDE B
DISAPPOINTED
PLAIN
BUSTER
TRIXIE
DID YOU NOTICE
GERTRUDE
HOSE