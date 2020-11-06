Half Past Two Releasing New Single “Shine” On Nov 13th

Photo provided by Earshot Media

I don’t normally post news about a single but this seems like a good thing to write about. Southern California ska/reggae/pop band Half Past Two will be releasing a new single next week on November 13th called “Shine.” The song is a personal song inspired By vocalist Tara Hahn’s Daughter. Tara and the band hope to bring attention to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). You probably heard it if you got the amazing Ska Against Racism compilation (Asian Man Records/Bad Time Records/Ska Punk Daily) that came out recently.



Their most recent EP Something Blue was released this past summer and was produced by David Irish (Reel Big Fish, Suburban Legends) at Pot O’ Gold Recording in Orange, California. The band is now back with a new single “Shine” set for release on November 13, 2020. The song is the first single from the band’s upcoming full-length due out in Summer 2021.

Frontwoman Tara Hahn commented about the song:

“Shine” is very personal and writing and releasing it has been cathartic. I penned it at the time my family found out that our daughter has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a neuromuscular disease. I didn’t write the words to share, but my bandmates really encouraged me to evolve the song, and we raised some awareness for SMA when we released it acoustic. But we thought it was pretty powerful and wanted it to be an energetic and exciting Half Past Two song like we’re known for. Then the opportunity came; “Shine” belonged on Ska Against Racism because it’s about our responsibility to the future. Releasing it in this way, with a passionate feeling and full band for SAR is still very uplifting, and I’d just like people to rally for that if they can.”

Pre-order the single here.