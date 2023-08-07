Hans Gruber and the Die Hards Announce ‘They Live Laugh Love’ Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards are going to be touring soon across the country from Texas to the East Coast, then back to Texas. They will be playing the Muddy Roots Music Festival on September 3rd, in Brooklyn on September 9th, Ska Punk International Night in Asbury Park with Take Today, Joker’s Republic, Mega Infinity, & Indica in Decay and Supernova after-party with Against All Authority on September 17th.



Tour Dates:

8/25 AUSTIN, TX

8/26 DALLAS, TX

8/27 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

8/28 SPRINGFIELD, MO

8/29 ST. LOUIS, MO

8/30 LEXINGTON, KY

8/31 KNOXVILLE, TN

9/3 Muddy Roots Music Festival

9/5 INDIANAPOLIS, IN

9/6 YOUNGSTOWN, OH

9/7 PITTSBURGH, PA

9/8 SHICKSHINNY, PA

9/9 BROOKLYN, NY

9/10 SPI Mini Fest ASBURY PARK, NJ (tickets)

9/12 BALTIMORE, MD

9/13 WASHINGTON, DC

9/14 FREDERICKSBURG, VA

9/17 Supernova Ska After Party with Against All Authority

9/19 BIRMINGHAM, AL

9/20 NEW ORLEANS, LA

9/22 AUSTIN, TX