Hear Backyard Superheroes’s Christmas EP “Let’s Get Elfed Up” Now!

NJ ska punk band Backyard Superheroes will be releasing their 2 song Christmas EP Let’s Get Elfed Up on Friday December 13th. Guess what Rudies!? You can listen to it now, right here!



The EP features tracks “This Christmas,” sung by Becky and “Coal in My Stocking,” sung by Josh. The 2 songs were recorded at Landmine Studios by Len Carmichael. Both songs are fun, and should be added to your annual Xmas playlist. So at least you got about 2 weeks to listen to the songs before you don’t want to listen to Christmas songs anymore.

When you BUY the tracks on Bandcamp on Friday, proceeds will be going to Toys For Tots. So 2 fun Xmas songs and it goes to a good cause! It’s a win-win folks!

If you haven’t already, check out my review and photos of Skanksgiving at Starland Ballroom, which Backyard Superheroes played at.