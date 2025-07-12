Horseshoe Music Festival Returns for Year Three with Star-Studded Lineup in Jackson, WY

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Founded by Duane Betts (of Allman Betts Band) and his wife & designer, Lisa Hadley Betts, The Horseshoe Music Festival is back for its third year. This time it’s bigger, louder, and groovier than ever. Set for September 12 & 13, the festival has a new home at the Teton County Fairgrounds in Jackson, Wyoming, and promises a weekend packed with music, art, fashion, wellness, and some seriously good food.



Musically the festival continues with theme nights hosted by Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel and featuring the Horseshoe Family Band. Friday night will be ‘Skulls & Peaches’ night, a tribute to the catalogs of the Grateful Dead & The Allman Brothers Band. Saturday night will feature the return of the ‘Soul of the South’ theme. A night of music that will range from Otis Redding to The Marshall Tucker Band. Fans can expect great musical openers, a few local acts as well as some surprises!

THE HORSESHOE FAMILY BAND:

Alex Orbison (Allman Betts Band)

Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars)

Erika Orbison (Nikki Lane)

Frank Hannon (Tesla)

Jackie Greene (The Black Crowes, Phil Lesh & Friends)

Jeffery Arevalo (Goose)

Johnny Kimock (Oteil & Friends, Mike Gordon, Crosby Collective, Steve Kimock)

Johnny Stachela (Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Allman Betts Band)

Jorgen Carlsson (Gov’t Mule)

Lamar Williams Jr. (Trouble No More, The New Mastersounds)

Mattie Schell (Country Crooner, Allman Betts Band)

Mikela Davis (Rugged Alt-Country)

Nicki Bluhm (Bob Weir, Phil Lesh & Friends)

Pedro Arevalo (Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Dickey Betts Band)

Steve Kimock (Zero, Ratdog, Bruce Hornsby, Oteil & Friends)

White Sage Market: Vintage, Style & a Fashion Show

Looking for something cool between sets? White Sage Market returns with even more vintage and handmade goods, curated by Lisa Hadley Betts and Jackson local Trissta Lyman (Perennial West Vintage). Browse artisan stalls, vintage threads, and new this year: a Fashion Show on Saturday, Sept. 13. Open to the public from 10am–4pm and exclusive for fest-goers in the evening. Vendors still being accepted.

Go VIP for Farm-to-Table Feasts & Fire-Grilled Flavor

Want to live it up Horseshoe-style? The VIP Experience includes prime stage views, private restrooms, and farm-to-table menus cooked over live fire grills. With drinks curated by The Anvil Hotel and Glorietta Trattoria, this is next-level festival dining.

Wellness Retreat: Tune Your Mind and Body

Need to recharge between jams? The Rhythm Retreat hosted by Francine Bartlett (Sacred Athlete, Medicine Wheel Wellness) offers yoga, healing sessions, breathwork, and more. Festival-goers can join free community classes or book à la carte treatments. Then cap off your day with a unique, wellness-themed musical experience. More details here.