Hub City Stompers Releasing 8th Album on December 6th

NJ ska band Hub City Stompers will be releasing their 8th studio album on December 6th via Jump Start Records. “Drinking Rage” contains 14 new songs and it’s available for pre-order now!



Following last month’s release of “Bloodstream,” the first single from new LP, the band and label are excited to offer a vinyl and digital Pre-Order that includes three vinyl variants; Opaque Red with Black Splatter, Translucent Emerald Green, and Standard Black.

The band is also excited to announce their first of two record release shows, the first on the album’s release date at Broken Goblet Brewing in Bensalem, PA (home of This Is Not Croydon Fest) on Friday, December 6th with Duffy’s Cut, labelmates The Bad Ups, and The West Kensingtons. Tickets for this show are now available over on Broken Goblet’s website so grab some of those while you’re at it as well!

Plus, Aaron Carnes , author of ‘In Defense of Ska’, and Marco On The Bass, author of ‘Soul Salvation – A Gen X Love Letter to the English Beat’ will be on hand in the Mixing Room doing a Book Signing and Meet & Greet before the music starts!

Tracklisting:

1.Bloodstream

2.In the Mind of a Skin

3.Limbo

4.Won’t Lose Sleep

5.One Way Sister

6.The Short But Brilliant Life of Seymour Baruch

7.Gibian Street

8.Cum & Get Out of My Life

9.Ain’t No Party

10.Tastefull Beginnings

11.Dive

12.My Vow

13.All the Young Droogs

14.Drinking Rage