Ian MacKaye Reimagines 7 Seconds’ “New Wind” for New LP “Change In My Head,” Out May 23rd

Punk legend Ian MacKaye (Minor Threat, Fugazi) has teamed up with other punk legends 7 Seconds to reimagine their 1986 melodic hardcore curveball New Wind. Ian has re-produced a brand new LP titled Change In My Head, out May 23rd via Trust Records and BYO, bundled alongside a remastered reissue of the original album.



MacKaye, who produced the D.C. sessions of New Wind back in ’85, returns with Don Zientara (Inner Ear Studios) to remix the album from the ground up — unearthing lost tracks like the just-released title track “Change In My Head” and “Compro.” The new version offers a fresh take while keeping the heart of what made the original so bold and misunderstood in its time.

The release will feature both albums, available digitally and on vinyl, with a killer 24-page booklet loaded with flyers, oral history, and unseen photos.

To celebrate the drop, Kevin Seconds and Ian MacKaye will sit down live in conversation at Brain Dead Studios in LA on April 15, and yep — it’ll be streaming too.

Listen to the newly unearthed track “Change In My Head” now and pre-order the release:



Kevin Seconds tells:

“The whole time period, between the winter of 1985 and all throughout 1986, was arguably the most important and life-changing period for 7SECONDS. We all were starting to feel like the adults that we fought so rigorously to never become. Members were getting married, having kids, trying to hold down real jobs and face responsibilities while still maintaining our so-called “hardcore cred” and attempting to feel relevant. It was an incredibly emotional and complicated time for all of us but man, did it ever make us tough and more determined to do what we wanted to do as creative people and as a band.”

Steve Youth adds:

“There were certainly bands that came before us. Bad Religion, they made records like Into the Unknown, where they shifted their sounds. People were calling T.S.O.L. L.O.S.T, but I loved their second album, Beneath the Shadows, which is more melodic and psychedelic. The Rites of Spring record was also very important to me. Egg Hunt. The boys were listening to U2 as well as the Buck Pets. I was listening to nothing but metal: Metallica, Megadeth, Dark Angel, but I was also listening to a lot of R.E.M.”

Change In My Head Tracklist:

01 – New Wind

02 – Tied Up

03 – Opinion of Feelings

04 – Grown Apart

05 – Calendar

06 – Put These Words

07 – Man Enough To Care

08 – Compro (Unreleased)

09 – Somebody Help Me Scream

10 – Change In My Head (Unreleased)

11 – Expect To Change

12 – Just One Day

13 – The Inside

14 – Still Believe

15 – The Night Away

New Wind Tracklist

01 – The Night Away

02 – New Wind

03 – Somebody Help Me Scream

04 – Tied Up In Rhythm

05 – Grown Apart

06 – Man Enough To Care

07 – Opinion Of Feelings

08 – The Inside

09 – Calendar

10 – Expect To Change

11 – Still Believe

12 – Put These Words To Music

13 – Just One Day

7Seconds Live Dates:

May 24-26: Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling