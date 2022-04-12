Iration and Atmosphere Announce Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour
Music News | Apr 12th, 2022
Iration and Atmosphere have announced a co-headlining tour called Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour. The 30-date cross-country summer outing, with support from alt-rock/hip-hop hybrid band Katastro and founding member of Living Legends, rapper and producer The Grouch with DJ Fresh, will officially kick off July 8th in Las Vegas and wrap August 26th in Irvine/Southern California, with the headliners swapping closing duties nightly.
Along the way, the eclectic package featuring an inimitable fusion of styles, sounds, and good vibes all-around will stop in Tempe, Albuquerque, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Boca Raton, St. Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Asbury Park, New York City (August 6th at Pier 17), Billings, Spokane, Boise, and Iration’s hometown of Santa Barbara, among many other cities, uniting audiences at each and every date.
Iration and Atmosphere will also both perform at San Diego Bayfest on July 9th and Reggae Rise Up – Maryland in Baltimore on July 30th. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates, including details for Iration’s Zen Island spring tour. Pre-sale tickets for the Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour will begin on Wednesday, April 13th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, April 15th at 10am local time. Visit www.sunshineandsummernights.com for all ticketing details and to purchase.
IRATION x ATMOSPHERE “SUNSHINE & SUMMER NIGHTS” TOUR DATES
With special guests Katastro and The Grouch with DJ Fresh
Friday, July 8 Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
Saturday, July 9 San Diego, CA @ San Diego Bayfest +
Sunday, July 10 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
Tuesday, July 12 Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 13 Albuquerque, NM @ Downtown Albuquerque
Friday, July 15 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Saturday, July 16 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sunday, July 17 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion
Tuesday, July 19 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Thursday, July 21 St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, July 22 Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Saturday, July 23 St. Petersburg, FL @ Spa Beach Park
Sunday, July 24 Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Riverfront Park
Tuesday, July 26 Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
Thursday, July 28 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Friday, July 29 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 30 Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up – Maryland +
Sunday, July 31 Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Tuesday, August 2 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Thursday, August 4 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
Friday, August 5 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
Saturday, August 6 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Thursday, August 11 Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social
Friday, August 12 Billings, MT @ ZooMontana
Saturday, August 13 Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront
Sunday, August 14 Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 17 Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Thursday, August 18 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Friday, August 19 Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion ^
Wednesday, August 24 Fresno, CA @ Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park
Thursday, August 25 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Friday, August 26 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
+ indicates festival appearances
^ indicates Iration only
IRATION “ZEN ISLAND TOUR” TOUR DATES
With special guests Tropidelic and Kash’d Out
Thursday, May 5 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Friday, May 6 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Saturday, May 7 Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center
Sunday, May 8 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
Tuesday, May 10 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Thursday, May 12 Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
Friday, May 13 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
Saturday, May 14 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
Sunday, May 15 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Wednesday, May 18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
Thursday, May 19 McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Friday, May 20 Garrettsville, OH @ Sunny Days Festival
Saturday, May 21 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sunday, May 22 Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns
Thursday, May 26 Napa, CA @ BottleRock After Dark
Friday, May 27 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley