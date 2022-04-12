Iration and Atmosphere Announce Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour

Image provided by PR

Iration and Atmosphere have announced a co-headlining tour called Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour. The 30-date cross-country summer outing, with support from alt-rock/hip-hop hybrid band Katastro and founding member of Living Legends, rapper and producer The Grouch with DJ Fresh, will officially kick off July 8th in Las Vegas and wrap August 26th in Irvine/Southern California, with the headliners swapping closing duties nightly.



Along the way, the eclectic package featuring an inimitable fusion of styles, sounds, and good vibes all-around will stop in Tempe, Albuquerque, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Boca Raton, St. Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Asbury Park, New York City (August 6th at Pier 17), Billings, Spokane, Boise, and Iration’s hometown of Santa Barbara, among many other cities, uniting audiences at each and every date.

Iration and Atmosphere will also both perform at San Diego Bayfest on July 9th and Reggae Rise Up – Maryland in Baltimore on July 30th. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates, including details for Iration’s Zen Island spring tour. Pre-sale tickets for the Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour will begin on Wednesday, April 13th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, April 15th at 10am local time. Visit www.sunshineandsummernights.com for all ticketing details and to purchase.

IRATION x ATMOSPHERE “SUNSHINE & SUMMER NIGHTS” TOUR DATES

With special guests Katastro and The Grouch with DJ Fresh

Friday, July 8 Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Event Center

Saturday, July 9 San Diego, CA @ San Diego Bayfest +

Sunday, July 10 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

Tuesday, July 12 Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 13 Albuquerque, NM @ Downtown Albuquerque

Friday, July 15 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Saturday, July 16 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sunday, July 17 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion

Tuesday, July 19 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Thursday, July 21 St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, July 22 Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

Saturday, July 23 St. Petersburg, FL @ Spa Beach Park

Sunday, July 24 Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Riverfront Park

Tuesday, July 26 Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

Thursday, July 28 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Friday, July 29 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 30 Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up – Maryland +

Sunday, July 31 Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Tuesday, August 2 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Thursday, August 4 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Friday, August 5 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

Saturday, August 6 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Thursday, August 11 Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social

Friday, August 12 Billings, MT @ ZooMontana

Saturday, August 13 Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

Sunday, August 14 Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 17 Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Thursday, August 18 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Friday, August 19 Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion ^

Wednesday, August 24 Fresno, CA @ Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park

Thursday, August 25 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Friday, August 26 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

+ indicates festival appearances

^ indicates Iration only

IRATION “ZEN ISLAND TOUR” TOUR DATES

With special guests Tropidelic and Kash’d Out

Thursday, May 5 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Friday, May 6 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Saturday, May 7 Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center

Sunday, May 8 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

Tuesday, May 10 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thursday, May 12 Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

Friday, May 13 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

Saturday, May 14 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Sunday, May 15 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Wednesday, May 18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Thursday, May 19 McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Friday, May 20 Garrettsville, OH @ Sunny Days Festival

Saturday, May 21 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sunday, May 22 Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns

Thursday, May 26 Napa, CA @ BottleRock After Dark

Friday, May 27 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley