Jimmie Allen Announces 2nd Annual Bettie James Festival for August 13th
Music News | Apr 26th, 2022
One artist that I’ve started to get into is country artist Jimmie Allen. His latest single “Down Home” is a great tune and the song that got me into his music in general was his 2020 song “Freedom Was a Highway.” He had his first annual Bettie James festival last year in his hometown of Milton, Delaware, which happened in the pouring rain to a sold out crowd. Hopefully this year, on August 13th, the rain stays away.
Jimmie Allen will headline the festival of course, but this time he’s bringing along We the Kings, Lainey Wilson, Neon Union, Chayce Beckham, JJ Rupp, Kounty and more. The festival will take place at Hudson Fields in Milton, DE. Ironically, this is close to where I’m going to be living starting this summer. Maybe I can walk to it?
Tickets go on sale to the general public, this Friday, April 29th. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, April 27 at 10AM locally. Buy tickets here.
Lineup:
Jimmie Allen
We the Kings
Lainey Wilson
Neon Union
Chayce Beckham
JJ Rupp
Kounty
Hudson Fields
29763 Eagle Crest Rd
Milton, DE 19968