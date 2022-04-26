Jimmie Allen Announces 2nd Annual Bettie James Festival for August 13th

Jimmie Allen / Hudson Fields

One artist that I’ve started to get into is country artist Jimmie Allen. His latest single “Down Home” is a great tune and the song that got me into his music in general was his 2020 song “Freedom Was a Highway.” He had his first annual Bettie James festival last year in his hometown of Milton, Delaware, which happened in the pouring rain to a sold out crowd. Hopefully this year, on August 13th, the rain stays away.



Jimmie Allen will headline the festival of course, but this time he’s bringing along We the Kings, Lainey Wilson, Neon Union, Chayce Beckham, JJ Rupp, Kounty and more. The festival will take place at Hudson Fields in Milton, DE. Ironically, this is close to where I’m going to be living starting this summer. Maybe I can walk to it?

Tickets go on sale to the general public, this Friday, April 29th. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, April 27 at 10AM locally. Buy tickets here.

Lineup:

Jimmie Allen

We the Kings

Lainey Wilson

Neon Union

Chayce Beckham

JJ Rupp

Kounty

Hudson Fields

29763 Eagle Crest Rd

Milton, DE 19968