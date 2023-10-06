Joe Gittleman and Sammy Kay Announce New Band Called The Kilograms

Image used with permission for news and review purposes.

Joe Gittleman and Sammy Kay have joined forced for a new music project called The Kilograms. The Kilograms was born out of Joe and Sammy meeting at a festival and staying in touch over the years. After trading song ideas, the duo decided to work on music together and have plans for an upcoming record. They have released a song called “Who Am I,” which is on the

Black Sand Relief – A Benefit for Michelle Ska and The People of Maui compilation.



Michelle is a resident of Lahaina and was able to escape the flames with a car and the clothes on her back. Her home and the school where she worked as a special educator were completely destroyed. The goal is to not only help Michelle, but the Maui community as a whole. Half of the proceeds will go to a local Maui charity. The ska focused comp was put together by group a of friends, musicians, and others with deep ties to both Michelle and the Ska/Punk community.

Led by Jeff Loddo, a long time friend of Michelle’s; with huge assistance from Matt Flood of Asbestos Records, Sammy Kay and Joe Gittleman of The Kilograms, and Chris Malone of The Pandemics. The compilation is available now as a digital release with a vinyl release on the way (pre-order) and includes tracks from The Kilograms, Westbound Train, The Slackers, and more.

