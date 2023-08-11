Joe Samba Announces First-Ever U.S. Headlining Tour

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Joe Samba has announced his first-ever U.S. headlining tour with buddy Joey Harkum. After seeing him perform at Rocking the Docks, he’s a fun musician to see and really nice guy too. The 23 date tour will kick off on November 2nd in Atlanta and then make its way throughout the country stopping in such places as Charleston, Richmond, New York City (November 9th), Boston, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Chicago, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Omaha, and more, before wrapping December 16th in Denver. Tickets are on sale now. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit https://joesamba.com/pages/shows for more info and to purchase tickets.



Joe commented about the tour:

“Embarking on my first-ever headlining tour is exciting to think about. Early on, I was performing at local pizza shops and bars envisioning the day I’d get to headline a national tour. Not only is that vision becoming reality, I also get to take some of the most amazing musicians and people along for the ride. I’m very excited to bring this show on the road. It will be a memorable one for all who attend.”

JOE SAMBA TOUR DATES

Thursday, August 10 – Wellfleet, MA @ Beachcomber

Friday, August 11 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Backyard

Saturday, August 12 – Warren, NH @ Mountain Music and Arts Festival

Thursday, August 17 – Rochester, NY @ Party in the Park w/ Lettuce

Sunday, August 20 – Middletown, CT @ Harbor Park w/ Ripe

Saturday, August 26 – Greenville, NH @ Roc The Range

Saturday, September 9 – Portsmouth, NH @ Cisco Brewers Portsmouth

Saturday, September 30 – Franconia, NH @ Dow Field

October 6-8 – Garrettsville, OH @ OctoberQuest

Sunday, October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival

New Headlining Tour Dates

Thursday, November 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at Masquerade

Friday, November 3 – Charleston, SC @ Pour House

Saturday, November 4 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

Sunday, November 5 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Wednesday, November 8 – Wayne, PA @ 118 North

Thursday, November 9 – New York, NY @ SOB’s

Friday, November 10 – Boston, MA @ Soundcheck Studios

Saturday, November 11 – Burlington, VT @ Nectar’s

Wednesday, November 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

Thursday, November 16 – Deland, FL @ Café Davinci

Saturday, November 18 – Melbourne, FL @ Debauchery

Sunday, November 19 – Stuart, FL @ Terra Fermata

Thursday, November 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café +

Saturday, December 2 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage +

Wednesday, December 6 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live

Thursday, December 7 – Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

Friday, December 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Stache at The Intersection

Saturday, December 9 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Sunday, December 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Central Stage

Wednesday, December 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Thursday, December 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore

Friday, December 15 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Saturday, December 16 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Otherside

+ indicates non-headlining shows/supporting Bumpin Uglies