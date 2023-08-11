Joe Samba Announces First-Ever U.S. Headlining Tour
Music News | Aug 10th, 2023
Joe Samba has announced his first-ever U.S. headlining tour with buddy Joey Harkum. After seeing him perform at Rocking the Docks, he’s a fun musician to see and really nice guy too. The 23 date tour will kick off on November 2nd in Atlanta and then make its way throughout the country stopping in such places as Charleston, Richmond, New York City (November 9th), Boston, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Chicago, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Omaha, and more, before wrapping December 16th in Denver. Tickets are on sale now. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit https://joesamba.com/pages/shows for more info and to purchase tickets.
Joe commented about the tour:
“Embarking on my first-ever headlining tour is exciting to think about. Early on, I was performing at local pizza shops and bars envisioning the day I’d get to headline a national tour. Not only is that vision becoming reality, I also get to take some of the most amazing musicians and people along for the ride. I’m very excited to bring this show on the road. It will be a memorable one for all who attend.”
JOE SAMBA TOUR DATES
Thursday, August 10 – Wellfleet, MA @ Beachcomber
Friday, August 11 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Backyard
Saturday, August 12 – Warren, NH @ Mountain Music and Arts Festival
Thursday, August 17 – Rochester, NY @ Party in the Park w/ Lettuce
Sunday, August 20 – Middletown, CT @ Harbor Park w/ Ripe
Saturday, August 26 – Greenville, NH @ Roc The Range
Saturday, September 9 – Portsmouth, NH @ Cisco Brewers Portsmouth
Saturday, September 30 – Franconia, NH @ Dow Field
October 6-8 – Garrettsville, OH @ OctoberQuest
Sunday, October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival
New Headlining Tour Dates
Thursday, November 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at Masquerade
Friday, November 3 – Charleston, SC @ Pour House
Saturday, November 4 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
Sunday, November 5 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Wednesday, November 8 – Wayne, PA @ 118 North
Thursday, November 9 – New York, NY @ SOB’s
Friday, November 10 – Boston, MA @ Soundcheck Studios
Saturday, November 11 – Burlington, VT @ Nectar’s
Wednesday, November 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
Thursday, November 16 – Deland, FL @ Café Davinci
Saturday, November 18 – Melbourne, FL @ Debauchery
Sunday, November 19 – Stuart, FL @ Terra Fermata
Thursday, November 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café +
Saturday, December 2 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage +
Wednesday, December 6 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live
Thursday, December 7 – Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern
Friday, December 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Stache at The Intersection
Saturday, December 9 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
Sunday, December 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Central Stage
Wednesday, December 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Thursday, December 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore
Friday, December 15 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
Saturday, December 16 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Otherside
+ indicates non-headlining shows/supporting Bumpin Uglies