Johnny Marr Announces 2 Conversation Events in NYC & LA

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Guitar legend Johnny Marr (formerly of the Smiths) has announced 2 conversation events for NYC and La in late October. The events are in support of his upcoming book Marr’s Guitars set for release on October 17th. The first event will take place at Warsaw in Brooklyn on October 23rd (tickets for purchase HERE) with a Los Angeles counterpart being held on October 25th at The Regent Theater (tickets for purchase HERE). Guest moderators to be announced.



The upcoming publication of “Marr’s Guitars” – a stunning new photography book – is set for October 17th via Harper Collins. Following his 2016 autobiography “Set The Boy Free,” Johnny describes Marr’s Guitars as “a guitar book for people who wouldn’t usually own a guitar book.” Featuring contributions from Noel Gallagher, Bernard Butler and Ed O’Brien, the book offers a portal into the symbiotic relationship between Johnny and the guitars that have informed not just the last decade, but the lifetime evolution of his iconic sound. With personal reflections and insights written by Johnny Marr, foreword written by Hans Zimmer and photographs shot by Pat Graham, each guitar is identified with a crucial moment, a specific song, and each embodies a key aspect of Marr’s lifelong passion for songwriting.

Not only that, Johnny also premiered a new single the other day called “Somewhere.” Watch it below!