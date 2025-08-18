Johnny Osbourne Announces New Album ‘Universal Love Showcase’

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Few artists in Jamaican music carry the respect and legacy of Johnny Osbourne, the “Dancehall Godfather.” With a career spanning nearly six decades, Osbourne has seamlessly moved through reggae and dancehall eras while influencing generations of artists. This summer, he returns with Universal Love Showcase, a reimagined collection of his classics produced by Frenchie of Maximum Sound and set for digital release on August 29th via VP Records.



The album brings new life to Osbourne’s hits with updated vocal takes and an all-star cast of collaborators, including Tarrus Riley, Alborosie, Anthony B, Macka B, and rising star Aza Lineage. “We Need Love” kicks things off with Tarrus Riley revisiting the 1979 Studio One gem “Truth & Rights.” Other highlights include Alborosie on a new version of “Ice Cream Love,” Anthony B on “Give More Love,” Aza Lineage on “Sweet So,” and Macka B on “Cease Fire.”

What sets Universal Love Showcase apart is its dedication to the classic Jamaican “Showcase” format, where each vocal track is paired with its own dub mix. Gregory Morris, known for his work with Chronixx, Protoje, Beres Hammond, and more, handles the dubs here, breaking the songs down to their purest form and pushing them into heavy, space-bound territory. It’s both a tribute to dub pioneers like King Tubby and Lee “Scratch” Perry and a fresh reminder of the style’s continued power.

The project also highlights Frenchie’s longtime role as a top reggae producer. From his early days at Fashion’s A-Class Studio to creating Maximum Sound in 1993, he’s built a massive catalog working with legends like Sizzla, Luciano, Sean Paul, and Bounty Killer. With Universal Love Showcase, Frenchie honors Osbourne’s timeless music while making it resonate for a new generation of reggae and dancehall fans.