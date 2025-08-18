Joyce Manor Release First New Music in 3 Years with “All My Friends Are So Depressed” Single

Photo by Dan Monick. Courtesy of Epitaph Records

Joyce Manor are back with their first new music in 3 years. The band just dropped a new single and video, “All My Friends Are So Depressed,” produced by Brett Gurewitz and out now via Epitaph Records.



Frontman Barry Johnson explained that the song’s origins came from a Tecate delivery truck sighting after a Fresno gig, leading to the tongue-in-cheek yet bleak chorus that defines the track. Johnson described it as his version of a Lana Del Rey song, but filtered through “dirty shag carpet, bong rips, Peter Frampton Comes Alive, key lime pie and suicidal ideations.” Musically, the band also drew inspiration from The Libertines, Tiger Army, X, and of course The Smiths.

The single follows 2023’s 40 oz. to Fresno, which earned praise from outlets like The New York Times and Pitchfork for its sharp, tuneful punk energy. In the years since, Joyce Manor has stayed busy touring with Weezer, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Never Hungover Again, making their TV debut on Everybody’s in L.A. with John Mulaney, and even having their classic track “Constant Headache” pop up in Season 3 of The Bear.

Fans can catch Joyce Manor overseas this fall on a run of UK and EU dates, including shows with Tigers Jaw, Oso Oso, and Ways Away. The tour kicks off in Spain at Canela Party before hitting Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK, with a U.S. stop in Florida this November.

Tour Dates:

08/20-23 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

10/16 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *

10/17 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater *

10/18 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle

10/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB

10/20 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

10/22 – Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building *

10/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Glasgow *

10/25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Union

11/08 – Pensacola, US @ Night Moves Fest

* w/ Tiger’s Jaw, Oso Oso, Ways Away