Joyce Manor Release New Single and Announce 2026 Tour Dates
Music News | Jan 6th, 2026
Joyce Manor has a new album coming out January 30th called I Used To Go To This Bar via Epitaph Records and just released a new single “I Know Where Mark Chen Lives.” You can watch the video below! The band will also embark on a 2026 tour which will kick off March 9th in Phoenix andf they will hit Philly March 22nd followed by Brooklyn on March 24th.
Tour Dates:
03/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
03/11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^
03/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston ^
03/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas ^
03/14 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans ^
03/16 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando ^
03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^
03/18 – N. Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach ^
03/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall ^
03/21 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston ^
03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ^
03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
03/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall ^
03/26 – Toronto, ON Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall ^
03/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater ^
04/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^
05/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^
05/02 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall ^
05/04 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^
05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^
05/07 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry ^
05/08 – Calgary, AB Canada @ The Palace Theatre ^
05/09 – Edmonton, AB Canada @ Midway Music Hall ^
05/11 – Vancouver, BC Canada @ Commodore Ballroom ^
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^
05/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
^ w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat