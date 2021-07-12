Kash’d Out Releases New Single “Way Too High For This” and Announce Tour Dates

Florida reggae rock band Kash’d Out released a new single called “Way Too High For This” via LAW Records and have also announced a national tour. The tour will stop in NYC at Mercury Lounge on August 22nd.



Both the tour announcement and concurrent release of the “Way Too High For This” single come fresh on the heels of Kash’d Out’s latest album Casual Encounters (released earlier this year on LAW Records).

Kash’d Out vocalist and frontman Greg Shields commented about the new single:

“In our genre, writing ‘another weed song’ can be a challenge if you’re going to make something that stands out. “but ‘Way Too High For This’ pretty much wrote itself once we came up with the concept. I think it’s a very relatable subject, as I find myself repeating that phrase to myself all the time. That said, I should probably dial back my consumption a bit …but not any time soon, as we’re kicking off the Way Too High For This Tour and I’m committed to the cause.”

Kash’d Out “Way Too High for This” Tour dates:

7/7/2021 WED Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

7/8/2021 THU Deland, FL – Cafe da Vinci

7/9/2021 FRI Stuart, FL – Terra Fermatta

7/10/2021 SAT Melbourne, FL – Debauchery

7/14/2021 WED Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock

7/15/2021 THU Houston, TX – Scout Bar

7/16/2021 FRI Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

7/17/2021 SAT San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

7/18/2021 SUN Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

7/22/2021 THU Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

7/23/2021 FRI Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater

7/25/2021 SUN San Diego, CA – Music Box

7/28/2021 WED Fullerton, CA – The Continental Room

7/29/2021 THU San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew Co

7/30/2021 FRI Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

7/31/2021 SAT Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

8/4/2021 WED Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

8/5/2021 THU Pueblo, CO – Brues Ale House

8/6/2021 FRI Denver, CO – Cervantes Ballroom

8/11/2021 WED Omaha, NE – Slowdown

8/12/2021 THU Minneapolis, MN – 7th St.Entry

8/13/2021 FRI Chicago, IL – SubTerranean

8/14/2021 SAT Newark, OH – Everwild Festival

8/15/2021 SUN Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy

8/18/2021 WED Hampton Beach, NH – Bernie’s Beach Bar

8/19/2021 THU Burlington, VT – Orlando’s

8/20/2021 FRI Portland, ME – Aura

8/21/2021 SAT Spencer, MA – Terptown Throwdown

8/22/2021 SUN New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

8/25/2021 WED Washington, DC – Pearl St Warehouse

8/26/2021 THU Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation27

8/27/2021 FRI Atlanta, GA – Smith’s Olde Bar

8/28/2021 SAT Wilmington, NC – The Reel Cafe