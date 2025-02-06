L.A. Guns Announce New Album ‘Leopard Skin’ and Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

L.A. Guns are back with their 15th studio album, Leopard Skin, set for release on April 4th via Cleopatra Records. The band just dropped the first single, “Taste It,” available now on all streaming platforms which you can listen below.



Guitarist Tracii Guns describes the album as a mix of classic rock influences with a fresh, hard-hitting edge. “We can’t shed our leopard skin, but there’s a lot of different spots in this band,” he says.

To celebrate the release, L.A. Guns are hitting the road, kicking off with the Monsters of Rock Cruise in March before embarking on a U.S. tour.

Here’s the track listing for LEOPARD SKIN:

1. Taste It

2. Lucky Motherfucker

3. The Grinder

4. Hit and Run

5. Don’t Gimme Away

6. I’m Your Candy Man

7. Runaway Train

8. Following the Money

9. The Masquerade

10. If You Wanna

Tour Dates:

3/10 – 3/15 – Miami, FL – Monsters of Rock Cruise

4/22 – Warrendale, PA – Jergels

4/23 – N. Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre

4/25 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

4/26 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall

4/27 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

4/29 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head on Stage

4/30 – Ardmore, PA – The Ardmore Music Hall

5/1 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

5/2 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre

5/4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

5/6 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta

5/9 – Fort Myers, FL – Buddha Live

5/10 – Dania Beach, FL – The Casino’s Stage 954

5/11 – Mount Dora, FL – Mount Dora Music Hall

5/13 – Largo, FL – Central Park Performing Arts Center

5/15 – Jefferson, LA – Southport Music Hall

5/16 – Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot

5/17 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

5/18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

5/23 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

5/24 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

7/18 & 7/19 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky a Go Go

7/26 – Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Pre-orders for Leopard Skin are available now. Stream “Taste It” and check out the full tour schedule on the band’s official website.